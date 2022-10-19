Trumpeter Arturo Sandoval brings his chops back to Seattle

When the award-winning trumpet master Arturo Sandoval returned to the KNKX studios for a third performance this summer, he brought a new album to celebrate and some unfinished business to handle.

While the new album, Rhythm and Soul, is earning rave reviews, Sandoval remembered a previous KNKX Studio Session — which has been viewed more than 4 million times on YouTube — that he said caught him at less than full power.

"It was extremely early in the morning," Sandoval explained to KNKX jazz host Steve Edwards.

"My chops didn't respond; I was struggling to play. So how come this has more views in YouTube, probably in my life?" he said.

So ten years later, Sandoval and his new band took a second try at the beautiful standard "There Will Never Be Another You."

In conversation with Edwards, Sandoval talked about leaving Cuba in the late 1980s and his love of the United States. Speaking about his recent move from Florida to California, Sandoval detailed recent music he's created for movies and television.

He's also still playing classical music, but at age 73 playing with his jazz group gives him the most joy.

The new album came together during the pandemic and Sandoval explained that it's a "simple" concept: fresh compositions featuring plenty of rhythm played from the soul and made to get an audience moving.

More complicated, to Sandoval anyway, it the upcoming release of the album as an NFT on Nov. 6.

"It's cryptocurrency," Sandoval said of the non-fungible token pricing. "I prefer American dollars!"

Enjoy this wonderful studio session performance from Arturo Sandoval and his band in the KNKX studios featuring saxophonist Mike Tucker, Will Brahm on guitar, Maxwell Haymer at the piano, Max Gerl on bass with drummer Mark Walker and percussionist Danny Feldman.

