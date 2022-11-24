© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioSessions.jpg
Studio Sessions

Guitarist Cory Wong fires up the KNKX studios

Published November 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Cory Wong is a funk rhythm guitarist, composer and musical “hype man.”

He records and performs with funk band Vulfpeck, bringing his guitar antics to their much-discussed live shows. The group, which releases its own music, even has a popular song titled “Cory Wong.”

Wong’s group came to KNKX studios ready to go, and his band began playing almost as soon as they walked in the door.

Wong hails from Minneapolis and began making a name for himself in 2011. He’s skilled at explaining music to non-musicians and musicians alike. He’s also lent his talents to television programs such as The Voice.

He connected with his quartet's bassist Sonny Thompson at the weekly jam hosted by Prince’s rhythm section. Thompson was in the original line-up of Prince’s New Power Generation in the '90s, helping to define the modern funk that informs Wong's music today.

Musicians:

  • Cory Wong - guitar
  • Kevin Gastonguay - keyboards
  • Sonny Thompson - bass
  • Petar Janjic - drums

Songs:

  1. St. Paul
  2. Airplane Mode
  3. Radio Shack
Tags
Studio Sessions Studio SessionCory WongPrinceVulfpeck
Paige Hansen
Paige Hansen has been heard on radio station 88.5 KNKX-FM for over 20 years where she’s hosted news & jazz. You can currently hear her hosting jazz weekdays & Sundays. She is also an active musician, writer and singer.
See stories by Paige Hansen