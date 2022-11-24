Guitarist Cory Wong fires up the KNKX studios

Cory Wong is a funk rhythm guitarist, composer and musical “hype man.”

He records and performs with funk band Vulfpeck, bringing his guitar antics to their much-discussed live shows. The group, which releases its own music, even has a popular song titled “Cory Wong.”

Wong’s group came to KNKX studios ready to go, and his band began playing almost as soon as they walked in the door.

Wong hails from Minneapolis and began making a name for himself in 2011. He’s skilled at explaining music to non-musicians and musicians alike. He’s also lent his talents to television programs such as The Voice.

He connected with his quartet's bassist Sonny Thompson at the weekly jam hosted by Prince’s rhythm section. Thompson was in the original line-up of Prince’s New Power Generation in the '90s, helping to define the modern funk that informs Wong's music today.

Musicians:



Cory Wong - guitar

Kevin Gastonguay - keyboards

Sonny Thompson - bass

Petar Janjic - drums

Songs:

