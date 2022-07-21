The Baylor Project shares their love of jazz and gospel at KNKX

Singer Jean Baylor and drummer Marcus Baylor found each other through jazz, but their backgrounds as preachers' kids brought them closer still. It's also made a huge impact on the music they make.

These married co-leaders brought their Baylor Project to the KNKX studios and filled our hearts with love and swing through an epic hour-long studio session. Saxophonist Keith Loftis, trumpeter Freddie Hendrix, pianist Terry Brewer and bassist Richie Goods shared the Baylor Project's celebration of the universal aspect of the human condition through the lens of the Black experience.

Hosting in our studios for the first time, KNKX Evening Jazz host Steve Edwards made The Baylors and their band feel like family. Their conversation touched on music, the church, and the crazy ups and downs of a married couple leading a Grammy-nominated jazz band through a pandemic.

The group performed at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley on June 28-29 in support of their second album, "Generations." Marcus Baylor also teased about a new recording from the group he says is coming in the summer. Until then, KNKX is overjoyed to share this bounty of songs about family, faith, and a deep love of culture and community.