Curtis Stigers sings stories from his life in the KNKX studios

Over a 30-year career, singer Curtis Stigers has seen and done a lot. He brings together his pop hits, jazz classics and wedding favorites in soulful jazz arrangements on the new album This Life. Stigers shared a few stories from his musical journey and four great songs in the KNKX studios.

Stigers talked about his move from Boise to New York City in his youth, and first gigs in town as a saxophone player in blues and R&B bands. He also spoke gratefully about early meetings with legendary songwriters and producers, and the early hits they helped him create.

Stigers also recalled his disillusion with the pop world and return to his jazz roots and to Boise, thanks to the advice of saxophone great Michael Brecker.

Pandemic isolation led Stigers to produce a regular streaming series, and he told us "Songs from My Kitchen" will continue. Fans of his solo performances and his doggie co-stars will be glad to hear that.

Leading his longtime band with trumpeter John "Scrapper" Sneider, pianist Matthew Fries, bassist Cliff Schmitt and drummer Paul Wells, Curtis Stigers graced the KNKX studios with three favorites from This Life, plus a Gershwin classic he's never recorded.

It was a magical return to the KNKX studios, our first guest musicians in more than two years of pandemic health restrictions. We're happy to say it's just the first.

"(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding"

"Never Saw a Miracle"

"Don't Go Far"

"Summertime"

