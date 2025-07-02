Saxophonist Frank Vitolo brings his new New York sound on a Northwest visit

A rising saxophonist in Seattle when he moved to New York City in 2021, Frank Vitolo returns to the Northwest this month to play a few gigs and share his new music.

Vitolo spoke with KNKX about his just-released single “Crispy” and the ensuing album. He also spoke about his new Brooklyn community, and plans for this brief summer trip home.

New York is known as the center of the jazz universe. “[It's] where we cut our teeth,” Vitolo said. He also shared that this “very heartwarming and endearing community” feels like home to him now.

Despite the big difference in population, Vitolo said that the jazz community there “does feel as local and familiar as Seattle does.”

Vitolo is also building a new community with his studio and performance space in the Gowanus neighborhood in Brooklyn. He hopes to bring in artists of all kinds to WIP Studio (Works in Progress), where he’s also recording his new album.

The first single, “Crispy” is out now on streaming services and also in a clever video that celebrates the workers in the Brooklyn bodegas that are central to city living.

“The bodegas and these small corner grocery stores are so essential to Brooklyn life and culture,” Vitolo enthused. “I thought it would be cool to feature these people that probably just don’t get any ‘thank you’s or consideration in life but that are really so important.”

Complete with sizzling grill sound effects evoking a bodega's quintessential sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, the song was actually inspired by saxophonist Chris Potter.

After seeing a solo performance from the modern jazz icon, Vitolo said he formulated the tune around something Potter had played.

“It had such a hypnotic sound to it where I could play it a million times, but it just kept me interested,” he said.

“Crispy” was recorded with live keyboards, bass and drums in his Brooklyn apartment, then filled in with digital details and effects. The extra addition of vocalist Glorious, recorded in her own apartment, brings in what Vitolo called “that James Brown kind of sound.”

Vitolo said “Crispy” is the first song from his upcoming album, merging his new producing and engineering skills with his artistic creations.

The funky reputation Vitolo built in Seattle with the Bad News Botanists and other bands continues in Brooklyn. He explained that the voices of his new community enhance his jazz-funk-rock fusion.

Producers Samuel Eisen Meyers and Julian Cornell lend their talents and mentorship to Vitolo’s album, populated by some of New York’s top young musicians. Longtime collaborators Arnie Sainz (keyboards and piano), Robert Papacica (guitar), Nick Panoutsos (bass), and Josh Ferrell (drums) form the core of Vitolo’s mixed bag of lineups on the album.

Vitolo returns to the Northwest by himself this month, playing with old friends in a variety of settings and styles. He joins the live hip-hop group All Star Opera July 12 at Fremont's Add-a-Ball arcade, performs in Bellingham with drummer Christian Casolary at Kulshan Brewing July 13 and leads a trio in Seattle July 15 with bassist Jonti Siman and drummer Evan Woodle at the Triple Door Musiquarium.

An exciting future lies ahead for Brooklyn’s Frank Vitolo, both on this brief trip home to Seattle and with recordings and more collaborations on the other coast. The New Cool on KNKX will keep you connected.

