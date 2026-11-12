KNKX Honors Native American Heritage Month 2026
KNKX honors and celebrates the deep-rooted traditions, languages, and stories of Native communities and America's first peoples.
This heritage month is celebrated each year in November to recognize Native communities across the intercontinental United States, Canada, and Americas. It is also a month to raise awareness about contemporary and historical challenges.
Celebrate Native American Heritage month with us by exploring these regional events, programming and music.
Regional events and exhibitions
An Indigenous Present at Frye Art Museum
Nov. 7 - Feb. 14, 2027
📍Frye Art Museum, Seattle
🎟️Free
An Indigenous Present features significant groupings of works by 15 artists who use strategies of abstraction to represent personal and collective narratives, describe specific and imagined places, and build upon cultural and aesthetic traditions. An Indigenous Present is organized by the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston.
Native American Heritage Month Scavenger Hunt
Nov. 3 - 28
📍Tacoma Public Library
🎟️ Free
Join us at any branch during open hours between November 3rd - 28th for a scavenger hunt celebrating Native American books and authors. Find all the images, turn the completed scavenger hunt in at the desk, and earn a small prize! Presented by Tacoma Public Libraries.
From Awe to Action: In Right and Respectful Relations
Friday, Nov. 13
📍They Wyncote NW Forum, Seattle
🎟️ $10 - $35 , sliding scale
Join Braided River for an evening exploring how Indigenous knowledge, science, and cultural traditions continue to shape conservation today. Drawing from the two campaigns Guardians of Life and In the Spirit of Right and Respectful Relations, with storytelling from Kiliii Yüyan and Jay Julius Xw’tot lhem, this conversation highlights stories of leadership, reciprocity, and the enduring relationships between people and place. This is part of the From Awe to Action Series.
RESGiving 2026
Thursday, Nov. 19
📍The Central, Seattle
🎟️ Free
Red Eagle Soaring (RES) is a Seattle-based 501(c)(3) serving urban Native American youth. They prioritize accessibility with free arts education, integrating contemporary theatre and traditional Native performing arts. Presented by Red Eagle Soaring.
Powerlands - Native American Heritage Month Video Showing
Thursday, Nov. 19
📍New Freeway Hall, Seattle
🎟️$3 - $10
This compelling documentary by Navajo filmmaker Ivey Camille Manybeads Tso follows the displacement of Indigenous people and the environmental devastation caused by chemical companies. The 75-minute movie features Indigenous activists from the U.S., Colombia, Philippines, and Mexico where women and all earth defenders are leading resistance movements against the exploitation of their land. Open discussion follows. Event supported by Radical Women.
November Native Art Markets
Nov. 21 - 22
📍Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Seattle
🎟️ Free
This sophisticated showcase spans diverse artistic traditions from numerous tribal nations, encompassing meticulously crafted apparel, artisanal jewelry, traditional woodcraft, ceremonial drums, limited edition prints, and an array of other distinctive pieces. Presented by Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center.
Scenes from Northwest Native communities
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The dam removal on the Elwha River 12 years ago uncovered nearly 1,100 acres of land on the Olympic Peninsula the federal government is returning to the tribe.
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Kiliii Yüyan’s new book “Guardians of Life” explores traditional ecological knowledge and how it helps sustain everything from whales and buffalo to rainforests and rivers.
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In Seattle, two local radio shows on Daybreak Star Radio and KEXP, are joining the efforts to illuminate and celebrate the Indigenous jazz genius.
Celebrating Native musicians
Khu.éex' deliver a dynamic, poetic performance at the KNKX studios
Seattle based Indigenous jazz fusion group Khu.éex' shares their unique modern grooves, deeply connected to centuries old tribal traditions, in song and conversation at the KNKX studios.