Khu.éex' deliver a dynamic, poetic performance at the KNKX studios

In an energetic KNKX Studio Session, 10-piece band Khu.éex' filled the space with their unique blend of jazz, funk, rock, and spoken word in Indigenous languages Tlingit and Haida.

Currently led by bassist Preston Singletary, powerhouse band Khu.éex' formed a decade ago after Singletary met keyboardist Bernie Worrell, a former member of George Clinton's Parliament Funkadelic who passed away in 2016. Their collaboration lives on through an ever-evolving group of musicians highlighting the perspectives and struggles of Native American communities through music.

After a quick moment of gratitude shared by Gene Tagaban, the band opened with their first song, "Angry Bear." It began with a low, dreamlike poem from Sondra Segundo, spoken in her native Haida language, followed up by foot-stomping rock-fusion grooves reminiscent of Carlos Santana. The song follows a raven spreading love “for the people.”

They followed up with a warm yet melancholy song "Shapeshifter." Segundo revealed that she wrote this song for her 23-year-old son, who had been struggling with mental health. Tagaban’s haunting lyrics of the shape-shifter give a glimpse of the inner turmoil that is part of such a struggle. Segundo’s empowering lyrics of “you are here for a reason” serve as a powerful reminder of our purpose.

Khu.éex' rounded out their set with "Prophetess / Woman Warrior Song" a perfect example of how they amplify their messages through music. "Prophetess" focuses on the women of the endangered communities that Segundo represents. "Woman Warrior Song," written by Lil’Wat Nation member Faye Nelson, highlights the strength of women through nurturing and building community.

Singletary called Khu.éex' the “largest unknown band in the Pacific Northwest.” He said he looks forward to playing more for communities in the region.

The band is staying busy, with recent performances at Seattle Peoples Indigenous Day and Earshot Jazz Festival. They are also developing a documentary about the band, called The Magic of Noise .

Musicians:



Preston Singletary - Bass

Captain Raab - Guitar

Tim Kennedy - Keys

Larry Mahlis - Drums

Denny Stern - Percussion

Gordon Brown - Saxophone

Jason Cressey - Trombone

Kate Olson - Baritone saxophone

Sondra Segundo - Vocals

Gene Tagaban - Vocals, spoken word/native flute

