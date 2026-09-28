- Community Conversation,
- Community Events,
- Film
Powerlands - Native American Heritage Month Video Showing
- Community Conversation,
- Community Events,
- Film
Powerlands - Native American Heritage Month Video Showing
This compelling documentary by Navajo filmmaker Ivey Camille Manybeads Tso follows the displacement of Indigenous people and the environmental devastation caused by chemical companies.
The 75-minute movie features Indigenous activists from the U.S., Colombia, Philippines, and Mexico where women and all earth defenders are leading resistance movements against the exploitation of their land. Open discussion follows.
The meeting will also look at the highlights of the recent elections.
New Freeway Hall
$3.00 – $10.00
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Radical Women
(206) 722-2453
rw.seattle@radicalwomen.org
New Freeway Hall
5018 Rainier Ave. SSeattle, Washington 98118
206-722-6057
rwseattle@mindspring.com