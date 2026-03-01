KNKX honors Women's History Month 2026
KNKX honors the invaluable contributions of women to history, culture, and society in United States history.
This heritage month is celebrated each year in March to recognize and honor women. In 1987, Congress passed a resolution designating March as Women’s History Month, expanding it from a weeklong celebration. It has been observed and designated in the United States every March since.
The 2026 theme, “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future,” celebrates the contributions of women who are leading sustainability efforts across environmental, economic, educational, and social justice movements.
Celebrate Women's History Month with us by exploring these regional events, programming and music.
Regional Events and Exhibitions
Impact: The Evolution & History of Women in Music
Monday, March 2
The Rabbit Box, Seattle.
🎟️ Free
Join a panel featuring influential and longstanding women who have shaped the Seattle music industry across decades. Panelists include Cheryl Waters, Karen Mason-Blair, Rachel Flotard, and Samantha Bowling. From breaking barriers behind the scenes to redefining what leadership looks like on stage and in the boardroom, these trailblazers will share stories, lessons, and reflections on how women have transformed the industry and what still needs to change. Presented by Women in Music Seattle.
Women Supporting Women
Friday, March 6
University Village, Seattle
🎟️ Free
Explore a curated list of women-led pop-ups throughout the day plus discounts, activities, music and more. Presented by University Village.
Nevertheless She Improvised: A Women’s History Month Comedy Celebration
March 6-7
Jet City Improv, University District
🎟️ $15-18
Join Jet City improv for a special two-night-only celebration of Women's History Month. Nevertheless She Improvised is an evening of storytelling, improv, and unapologetic laughter. Presented by Jet City Improv.
Edmonds International Women's Day 2026
Saturday, March 7
Edmonds Waterfront Center, Edmonds
🎟️ $75
This event will feature brunch with speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. This year’s theme, Give to Gain, encourages a mindset of generosity, collaboration and collective empowerment. Presented by Edmonds Waterfront Center.
Creative Aging: Women’s History Month with Job Carr Cabin Museum
Saturday, March 7
Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma
🎟️ Pay-What-You-Can
Creative Aging (50+) is a free monthly program designed to inspire and connect. For Women's History Month, their hands-on project will be kumihimo braided cords. Join Job Carr Cabin Museum at Tacoma Art Museum for a fiber arts craft using the traditional Japanese technique of kumihimo. Presented by Job Carr Cabin Museum and Tacoma Art Museum.
Northwest Women in the News
-
Teen Eagle Scout candidate Araya Trujillo recently installed a handmade Little Free Music Library for sharing CDs, vinyl, and cassettes in Lake Forest Park, Washington.
-
The Seattle Torrent professional women’s hockey team begins play on Friday. The team is one of two expansion franchises in the now-eight-team Professional Women’s Hockey League.
-
Amy Muia’s book A Desert Between Two Seas: A Novel in Stories follows characters living in Spanish missions in Baja California, Mexico in the 1800s. It won the Flannery O’Connor Award for Short Fiction.
-
The project builds off Shaudi Bianca Vahdat's thesis she started in 2017 while at the Berklee School of Music in Valencia, Spain.
Celebrating Women in Jazz
-
Defying the norms of her time, Lucille Dixon played a "man's instrument," the contrabass, led her own jazz band and managed New York City's first racially integrated symphony orchestra.
-
Who were the three women in the iconic 1958 photo known as "A Great Day in Harlem"? All three left their mark on the music in more ways than one.
-
Leading harpist in jazz today, Brandee Younger, is carrying on trailblazer Dorothy Ashby's legacy as she ushers the tradition of jazz harp forward.
At the KNKX Studios
Woodwindist Kate Olson steps out as a bandleader with 'So It Goes'
Kate Olson is one of Seattle’s favorite reed players, and a first call musician on saxophones and flutes. Olson brought her quartet to the KNKX Seattle studios in 2025 to share some of her latest compositions.
Canadian vocalist Dominique Fils-Aimé electrifies KNKX audiences
Hours before her first of two shows at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, singer-songwriter Dominique Fils-Aimé made her Seattle debut in the KNKX studios. She led her band through a magnetic set of modern American music and filtered through her unique, international perspective.
Jacqueline Tabor and Marina Albero find strength in friendship and legendary women of jazz
Over the past five years, singer Jacqueline Tabor and pianist Marina Albero have become a dynamic musical duo around the Northwest. Their latest collaboration honors their deep friendship and the music of Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. Tabor and Albero came together for an exclusive KNKX studio session and spoke about the strength they've drawn from legendary women of jazz.