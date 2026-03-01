KNKX honors Women's History Month 2026

KNKX honors the invaluable contributions of women to history, culture, and society in United States history.

This heritage month is celebrated each year in March to recognize and honor women. In 1987, Congress passed a resolution designating March as Women’s History Month, expanding it from a weeklong celebration. It has been observed and designated in the United States every March since.

The 2026 theme, “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future,” celebrates the contributions of women who are leading sustainability efforts across environmental, economic, educational, and social justice movements.

Celebrate Women's History Month with us by exploring these regional events, programming and music.

Regional Events and Exhibitions

Impact: The Evolution & History of Women in Music

Monday, March 2

The Rabbit Box, Seattle.

🎟️ Free

Join a panel featuring influential and longstanding women who have shaped the Seattle music industry across decades. Panelists include Cheryl Waters, Karen Mason-Blair, Rachel Flotard, and Samantha Bowling. From breaking barriers behind the scenes to redefining what leadership looks like on stage and in the boardroom, these trailblazers will share stories, lessons, and reflections on how women have transformed the industry and what still needs to change. Presented by Women in Music Seattle.

Women Supporting Women

Friday, March 6

University Village, Seattle

🎟️ Free

Explore a curated list of women-led pop-ups throughout the day plus discounts, activities, music and more. Presented by University Village.

Nevertheless She Improvised: A Women’s History Month Comedy Celebration

March 6-7

Jet City Improv, University District

🎟️ $15-18

Join Jet City improv for a special two-night-only celebration of Women's History Month. Nevertheless She Improvised is an evening of storytelling, improv, and unapologetic laughter. Presented by Jet City Improv.

Edmonds International Women's Day 2026

Saturday, March 7

Edmonds Waterfront Center, Edmonds

🎟️ $75

This event will feature brunch with speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. This year’s theme, Give to Gain, encourages a mindset of generosity, collaboration and collective empowerment. Presented by Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Creative Aging: Women’s History Month with Job Carr Cabin Museum

Saturday, March 7

Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma

🎟️ Pay-What-You-Can

Creative Aging (50+) is a free monthly program designed to inspire and connect. For Women's History Month, their hands-on project will be kumihimo braided cords. Join Job Carr Cabin Museum at Tacoma Art Museum for a fiber arts craft using the traditional Japanese technique of kumihimo. Presented by Job Carr Cabin Museum and Tacoma Art Museum.

Northwest Women in the News

Celebrating Women in Jazz

At the KNKX Studios

Kate Olson is one of Seattle’s favorite reed players, and a first call musician on saxophones and flutes. Olson brought her quartet to the KNKX Seattle studios in 2025 to share some of her latest compositions.

Hours before her first of two shows at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, singer-songwriter Dominique Fils-Aimé made her Seattle debut in the KNKX studios. She led her band through a magnetic set of modern American music and filtered through her unique, international perspective.

Over the past five years, singer Jacqueline Tabor and pianist Marina Albero have become a dynamic musical duo around the Northwest. Their latest collaboration honors their deep friendship and the music of Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. Tabor and Albero came together for an exclusive KNKX studio session and spoke about the strength they've drawn from legendary women of jazz.