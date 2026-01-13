Harpist Brandee Younger tributes jazz trailblazer Dorothy Ashby

Brandee Younger is a leading harp player in jazz today. But, if it hadn't been for one of Younger's heroes — the trailblazing jazz harp player from the '60s, Dorothy Ashby — Younger may have walked a different path.

"Playing a harp in jazz—red flag; a woman in jazz—red flag; and a black woman harpist—red flag," Younger said, reflecting on the hurdles Ashby faced.

In 2023, Younger performed a KNKX studio session on the heels of her record Brand New Life, which tributes Ashby. As she highlighted the late harpist's innovation, Younger also explored how she herself discovered a passion for jazz harp.

Ashby, who passed away in 1986, recorded 11 albums from 1957 to 1970. On her tribute album, Younger updated Ashby's music for modern times, transforming bluesy swing jazz into contemporary hip-hop swagger.

"She would have never played it like that," Younger said, referring to her rendition "You're a Girl for One Man Only," a tune Ashby composed. "It's written like a traditional standard, but it's playing like a loop. So, we found other ways to honor her, other than trying to play in her style."

Like Ashby, Younger has also become a master at blending the classical traditions of harp music with jazz. But, she first heard Ashby in the context of hip-hop and pop music.

"Growing up in New York, I was a hip-hop baby, so I'm listening to these Pete Rock beats that are sampling her. I didn't know it was her until later on and I started playing the harp and started to connect the dots," Younger said.

In the '50s and '60s, Ashby not only broke the mold of her instrument, but her accomplishments were simply amazing for a black woman at the time — and she only lived to age 53.

"We're talking 11 albums. She was a radio DJ, and she had a theater company in Detroit," Younger said. "How do you even accomplish all of this? And she didn't live a long life, [so it's] sort of out of this world what she was able to accomplish in such a short period of time."

Younger explained that her own classical training on the harp was an obstacle of her development as an artist, but she eventually found her own style, too.

"When you're learning classical music, you know you're taught [to] play it this way, count it this way, and phrase it this way. It wasn't until I got out of school, just singing in my head, singing in the shower, and the phrasing starts to change, and I started to play it more the way I wanted it," Younger said. "One of my teachers said about tempo markings, it's merely a suggestion by the composer. I was like, really? I took that and ran."

The harp is still a rare instrument to find in the jazz world. Younger is a board member of the American Harp Society, which is mostly classical musicians, and she acknowledged that pushing against the stereotypes of her instrument is still a challenge.

"So, the coolness factor is not exactly high...When you're younger, you're trying to be cool. But, there are a lot more harp programs. They're growing," Younger said.

Undoubtedly, the rise in interest is because of harpists like Ashby, and also Younger, who continues to expand the perceptions of the harp.

Songs heard in this episode:

