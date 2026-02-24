Pianist Spike Wilner's search for the jazz 'feeling'

Pianist Spike Wilner was born and raised in the center of the jazz universe, in New York City. He's also the owner of two indispensable jazz clubs, Smalls and Mezzrow.

In 2018, Wilner brought a swinging quartet to the KNKX Studios, including trumpeter Joe Magnarelli, bassist Paul Gill and drummer Anthony Pinciotti.

"The truth about jazz music is it's really quite simple, and I don't think you need to have years of education to in order to play it great. You know, it's really a feeling," said Wilner.

Wilner's discovery of that jazz feeling was sparked by hearing some of the foundations of the music on a TV show.

"There was a television show on when I was a kid about Scott Joplin starring Billy Dee Williams, and I remember seeing that. I must have been in the second grade or something. I saw that show on TV, and it blew my mind. Ragtime piano is my first love," Wilner said.

Starting college at The New School in Manhattan, Wilner found a mentor in pianist Jaki Byard, known for his modern free jazz style centered on the traditions of ragtime. Wilner was attending a Byard concert when his mentor urged him to show the audience what he could do.

"It was an audience full of people, you know. He said, 'Just do it. Play. Play the 'Maple Leaf Rag.' I know you can. You can do that.' So I did it. I played 'Maple Leaf Rag.' Man, everyone went crazy. It got the house, everyone on their feet, cheering, and, you know, then afterwards he said, 'don't ever lose that ragtime,'" said Wilner.

Wilner's career followed by Byard's path, as he built his own style on the foundation of jazz.

"It was something I've carried through my own career, just the importance of being rooted in what the forefathers of jazz piano put together, because it's important, and then at the same time, not be trapped by the tradition so that you can't find your own voice, whatever that might be," Wilner said.

Wilner's career in New York gave him opportunities to work with the best of the best, from Wynton Marsalis to the Glenn Miller Orchestra. He even developed a close relationship with singer Tony Bennett, who reinforced Wilner's jazz philosophy.

"'Spike,' he's like, 'if you want to be a genius, just be yourself 100% because every person is different and unique, and if you can be yourself, then you're going to be unique, which is what a genius is.' It was a very helpful realization to know that you can just take your time to find out who you are, and you have to let go of the trappings of success," Wilner said.

During this rare trip to the West Coast, Wilner is very busy playing and running jazz clubs in New York. But, the music helps keep him connected to artists and audiences around the world.

"It's an invisible art form that enters your mind directly and communicates to you in a way that has nothing to do with language," said Wilner. "So, it is a worldwide thing."

Songs heard in this episode:

