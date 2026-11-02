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WA governor urges voters to use ballot drop boxes

KNKX & KUOW | By Sarah Mizes-Tan
Published November 2, 2026 at 12:27 PM PST

Ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is urging voters to make use of their local ballot drop boxes.

Ferguson voted by dropping his ballot in a ballot box in Olympia. He said voters should consider using drop boxes provided by their county instead of mailing their ballot this close to Election Day.

State officials say changes to the postmarking process have led to more ballots being disqualified.

The deadline to turn in ballots is 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 3.

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2026 ElectionBob Fergusonvoting
Sarah Mizes-Tan
Sarah Mizes-Tan leads coverage of Washington state government for KUOW and KNKX and reports stories of people affected by officials’ decisions. Her work reaches audiences across Washington, Idaho, and Oregon through the Northwest News Network.
See stories by Sarah Mizes-Tan
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