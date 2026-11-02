WA governor urges voters to use ballot drop boxes

Ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is urging voters to make use of their local ballot drop boxes.

Ferguson voted by dropping his ballot in a ballot box in Olympia. He said voters should consider using drop boxes provided by their county instead of mailing their ballot this close to Election Day.

State officials say changes to the postmarking process have led to more ballots being disqualified.

The deadline to turn in ballots is 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.