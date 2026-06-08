Greg Adams & East Bay Soul

The sound of Grammy and Emmy nominated trumpeter, arranger Greg Adams is one of the world’s best-known musical signatures. As a founding member of Tower of Power, legendary for his arrangements that made the TOP horn section a sought entity all its own. Adams has recorded four solo albums, six releases with East Bay Soul and fourteen recordings with Tower of Power. With countless collaborations in the studio and live on stage, Adams has made his mark on a broad stretch of today’s musical landscape that includes jazz, pop, rock, R&B, soul, and funk. With his ground breaking 1995 debut Hidden Agenda went all the way to #1 on Billboard and stayed there for 5 weeks. He hasn’t looked back since.

In a career that has spanned 5 decades filled with magical moments, including an International Broadcasting Award from The Hollywood Radio and Television Society. An enduring recording artist and performer, the charismatic trumpeter has earned the respect of his peers and fans alike worldwide.

With powerful horns, sweet soul vocals and an all-star rhythm section, Greg Adams and East Bay Soul brings together a sensational blend of Funk, Jazz, Soul and R&B in their own style that is THE REAL!

Greg has lent his sound to Sir Elton John, Rod Stewart, Santana, Phish, Celine Dion, Billy Preston, Luther Vandross, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt, Paul Shaffer, Little Feat, Billy Preston, Peter Frampton, Toto, Chicago, Jefferson Starship, The Eurhythmics, Lyle Lovett, Heart, Linda Ronstadt, Aaron Neville, The Brothers Johnson, Wilson Pickett, Huey Lewis and the News, Raphael Saadiq, Al Green, Quincy Jones, B.B. King, Ray Charles, Terrence Trent Darby, Dionne Warrick, Josh Groban, Mariah Carey, and Smokey Robinson to name a very few.

Greg has played on over 3000 recordings. Beginning early with Elton John’s “The Bitch Is Back” Chaka Kahn’s “Fool’s Paradise” Little Feat’s “High Roller” and Heart’s “Tell It like It Is”. Adams horn and string arrangements are credited on over 40 RIAA Certified Gold albums and on multi- Platinum albums. You’re heard Greg’s collaboration with Paul Shaffer on the opening theme of Late Show with David Letterman and on score arrangements in films as, Duets, Mask, Top Gun, Saving Silverman, and Austin Powers in GoldMember with Smashmouth. Teaming up with Stanley Clarke on Little Big League and on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band with the illustrious George Martin.

Nick Milo once again teams with Adams in production on their 6th recording THE REAL and their song writing skills have never been sharper. A partnership that has be realized for over 30 years. Before joining East Bay Soul in 2016, Nick was the musical director for the late Joe Cocker with thirteen years at the helm.

Entry deadline is June 15, 2026.