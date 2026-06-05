School of Jazz guest DJs for June: Christian Klein and Grant Segesser

This month's School of Jazz guest DJs Grant Segesser and Christian Klein arrived at the KNKX studios full of upbeat energy, just as their sophomore year at Juanita High School in Kirkland came to a close.

Segesser plays saxophone and picked a pair of his heroes, sax icons Kenny Garrett and Michael Brecker, to share with KNKX listeners on this end-of-year guest DJ show.

Klein is a drummer with expanding tastes. His contributions included songs from modern drummer Brian Blade’s Fellowship Band and hard bop master Max Roach’s mid-'50s quintet with trumpeter Clifford Brown.

The pair have high hopes for the Juanita High jazz band next year, but their focus this summer will be practicing with their fusion jazz band Prism. They’ll be performing at the Ballard backyard music festival Coachellard this summer.

School is out, and Segesser and Klein put together a fantastic hour of jazz to celebrate.

What instrument do you play and why?

Grant: I play saxophone, and I first picked it up in sixth grade because I saw a sax player busking on the street and I thought it was the coolest band instrument.

Christian: I play the drums and percussion. I chose the drums because I always loved banging on things from an early age, and then fell in love with the drum set in middle school. Once I had the chance to play on a real kit, I became fixated on it with the support of my middle school jazz instructor and parents who have surrounded me with diverse music for years.

What is your favorite jazz piece?

Grant: My all-time favorite jazz piece is "A Love Supreme" by John Coltrane. All four parts are amazing, and this was the first album to introduce me to Coltrane.

Christian: My favorite jazz piece is probably "Black Market" by Weather Report, but to be honest, there are so many amazing jazz pieces that this was really difficult to pick! But, as a drummer and a huge jazz fusion fan, I think this is the best jazz fusion piece ever recorded. The drumming on this song is so great and ferocious and I love the melody. No part of the song is boring and it is a great jam. The song fills me with energy and reminds me of the spirit that jazz can bring.

Who is your jazz hero?

Grant: My jazz hero is Cannonball Adderley. He was such a great player and had a career that spanned many genres. I never fail to find some melodic lines in his playing.

Christian: While I don’t have one definitive jazz hero, I would probably put Brian Blade close to the top (if not at the top) because his drumming is absolutely phenomenal. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone look as happy as he does when playing, and his drumming is effortless. He takes the drums from just being a percussion instrument to a new level where he is painting a picture.

Why jazz?

Grant: I love jazz because of the connection you make with the other players. When you're playing, you are able to express yourself in whatever way you want, and it is a beautiful thing to see players come together and share their story through jazz.

Christian: Because jazz, whether it be the blues or swing, is storytelling at it it’s finest. It is an art form that cannot be replicated.