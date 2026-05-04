A Taste of Ireland The Irish Music & Dance Sensation

Sunday, May 17 at 4 p.m.

The Moore Theatre, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Direct from Off-Broadway and London’s West End, the internationally acclaimed A Taste of Ireland Company returns with its flagship production — ‘A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation’ — touring the USA in 2026. Laugh, cry, and jig into the night with a production that is Celtic, for this generation.

Performed by former World Irish dance champions, and featuring dancers from Lord of the Dance, Riverdance, and the recent West End cast of Éireann, ‘A Taste of Ireland’ brings the spirit and energy of modern Ireland to life with a pint of Irish wit. Watch world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, live jaw-dropping acapella tap battles, and heartfelt storytelling in a live celebration of Irish music and dance.

Featuring revamped classics of Danny Boy, Tell Me Ma, Wild Rover, and many more well-known songs, the show’s reimagined contemporary score blossoms alongside the brash Irish charm of the live dance cast. ‘A Taste of Ireland’ merges cultural traditions, modern flair, and craic galore to deliver a performance that has been leaving audiences across the globe jigging on their feet for the last decade.

With over one hundred and fifty 5-star Facebook reviews, ‘A Taste of Ireland’ is exactly what it promises: a taste of everything you love about Ireland — with a generous helping of more. ‘A Taste of Ireland’ is a show with 100% live singing and dancing that fuses storytelling, modern Irish dance, tap, and contemporary performance to bring Ireland’s stories to life on stage.

With a strictly limited USA run, see ‘A Taste of Ireland’ in 2026 for limited performances before it takes off around the globe once again.

Entry deadline is May 11, 2026.