An Evening with David Sedaris

Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

merica’s best-selling humorist and social satirist, David Sedaris, returns to the stage following the publication of his recent short story collection, Happy Go Lucky, and his first-ever children’s book, Pretty Ugly. Known for his sharp wit and incisive humor, Sedaris will make you laugh and reflect in equal measure with all-new, unpublished stories and insightful commentary.

A literary icon and longtime NPR contributor, Sedaris delivers an unforgettable evening with his signature blend of comedy, warmth, and keen observation. As always, the reading will be accompanied by a pre and post-show book signing.

“Sedaris has hit upon the narrative equivalent of Pepsi, or the PlayStation, or oxygen, or the haircut: something that others in the world might actually want and find useful. . . He’s smart, he’s caustic, he’s mordant, and, somehow, he’s . . . well, nice.”—Bill Richardson, Toronto Globe and Mail

Entry deadline is May 11, 2026.

