True Loves

Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

Listening to the Seattle-based, original instrumental funk & soul group, True Loves, is like walking down a favorite neighborhood street, slapping five with your friends, checking up with clerks in their stores, and admiring your sun-glassed face in their windows. The band is its own block party.

What began in 2014 as a jam session between drummer David McGraw, bassist Bryant Moore and guitarist Jimmy James- has since blossomed into a global force that features percussionist Iván Galvez, Trombonist Greg Kramer, and saxophonists Gordon Brown and Skerik. Together, the group’s live performances have garnered them much acclaim and millions of streams on YouTube.

In 2017, the True Loves recorded their debut album, Famous Last Words, which received worldwide adulation, earning them performances at coveted music festivals. The band released their sophomore album “Sunday Afternoon” in 2021. 2024 saw the band release the single “Good Weed and Red Wine” followed by their second European tour. A second single "Dopus No. 1" was released in January 2025 with a vinyl 7" release of both songs on Valentine's day.

