Trombone Shorty and St. Paul and the Broken Bones with special guest Tre Burt

Wednesday, August 19

Marymoor Park, Redmond

Trombone Shorty

Since 2010, he’s released five chart topping studio albums (his most recent being 2022’s Lifted); toured with everyone from Jeff Beck to the Red Hot Chili Peppers; collaborated across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Starr, and countless more; played Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk, Newport Jazz, and nearly every other major festival; performed four times at the GRAMMY Awards, six times at the White House, on dozens of TV shows, and at the star-studded Sesame Street Gala, where he was honored with his own Muppet; launched the Trombone Shorty Foundation to support youth music education; and received the prestigious Caldecott Honor for his first children’s book.

Meanwhile in New Orleans, Shorty now leads his own Mardi Gras parade atop a giant float crafted in his likeness, hosts the annual Treme Threauxdown shows that have drawn guests including Usher, Nick Jonas, Dierks Bentley, Andra Day, and Leon Bridges to sit in with his band, and has taken over the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s hallowed final set, which has seen him closing out the internationally renowned gathering after performances by the likes of Neil Young, the Black Keys, and Kings of Leon.

In addition to touring across the globe nearly year-round, Trombone Shorty has started a very special tradition: a cultural exchange trip to Cuba with his Trombone Shorty Foundation. The fourth trip of his kind will take place in January of 2025, and includes an ever-expanding group of special guests artists who join Shorty and his Foundation to host workshops and play concerts in Cuba over a 5-day period, as well as nearly 100 students. These exchange programs have previously been featured on NPR and CBS Mornings.

St. Paul and the Broken Bones

St. Paul & The Broken Bones are a powerhouse soul ensemble from Alabama known for their electrifying live shows and impassioned vocals. Formed in Birmingham in 2012, the band features Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone).

Their new self-titled sixth album marks a creative renewal-melding the band’s adventurous spirit with a return to soulful, song-focused roots. Recorded at the legendary FAME Studios and produced by Eg White (Adele, Celine Dion), the record blends psych-funk grooves, gospel-tinged ballads, and cinematic rock flourishes. Tracks like “Sushi and Coca-Cola” and “Going Back” reflect both personal introspection and the band’s deepened identity after a decade of evolution.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones have shared stages with The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, and Black Pumas, and performed at major festivals like Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo. Even Sir Elton John took notice, inviting them to perform at his Oscar Party. Blending rock & roll, soul, R&B, and more, the band continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Entry deadline is March 2, 2026.