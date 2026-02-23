Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix

Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Six-time GRAMMY nominee Lakecia Benjamin is an alto saxophonist, MC, and bandleader known for her captivating live performances. Her acclaimed albums Phoenix and Pursuance: The Coltranes have firmly established her among jazz's foremost artists, with praise from The New York Times, The Guardian, and DownBeat.

Phoenix earned her three GRAMMY nominations and an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Jazz Album. Named Alto Saxophonist of the Year by the Jazz Journalist Association and Jazz Scholar by the Library of Congress, Benjamin's prominence continues to rise.

In 2024, she released Phoenix Reimagined (Live) on Ropeadope, featuring collaborations with John Scofield, Randy Brecker, and Jeff “Tain” Watts. Her performance was highlighted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and received exceptional reviews during her debut on NPR’s Tiny Desk, further showcasing her exceptional talent. Phoenix Reimagined also received 2 GRAMMY nominations.

Lakecia released original composition “Noble Rise” in 2025. The single features saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins and guitarist Mark Whitfield and is currently nominated for the Best Jazz Performance GRAMMY.

Entry deadline is March 2, 2026.