Duende Libre 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Duende Libre is an award-winning jazz trio whose original music celebrates the connections between global rhythms from Cuba, Brazil, and the Mediterranean with the American jazz tradition. Each having apprenticed with direct descendants and master musicians of these traditions, they consider themselves disciples of their teachers. The result: A euphoric new jazz that honors its historical roots, pushing open the boundaries of genre to invoke a powerful sonic freedom.

Comprising core members Alex Chadsey (bandleader and keys), Jeff Busch (percussion), and Farko Dosumov (bass), Duende Libre is collectively influenced by the trio’s direct connections with master musicians including Marc Seales, Clinton Fearon, Dudley Nesbitt, Dave Hassel, Jesse Bannister, Chucho Valdés, Carlos Santana, Martha Gonzalez, Quetzal Flores, Joe Santiago.

“Each member’s experiences are vital as they filter West African traditional rhythms through their own hands, voices, minds, bodies, each song as much choreography as a composition,” PopMatters wrote. “Hopeful in sound as well as in ideological foundation, [the band creates music] full of heart and historical multitudes.”

PopMatters calls it “globally-inspired jazz with dimension.” You will encounter sizzling rhythms and grooving basslines, experimental meters and irresistible melodic hooks, all aglow with the technical virtuosity earned by decades of devotion to their craft.

Entry deadline is February 9, 2026.