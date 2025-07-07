John Pizzarelli Trio

Thursday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

John Pizzarelli’s newest show with his new trio focuses on music from the Broadway stage and the Silver Screen. The evening will feature fresh versions of great standards such as “Where or When”,” Just in Time” and “As Time Goes By”, paired with some newer Broadway songs that include “I Love Betsy” from Honeymoon in Vegas by Jason Robert Brown, “Coffee in a Cardboard Cup” by Kander and Ebb. Additionally, the event will feature a selection of more recent movie songs like “With a Wink and a Smile” from Sleepless in Seattle, “When Somebody Loved Me“ from Toy Story 2, and a rousing suite of songs from Rogers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma. This program fully encompasses almost every decade from the 20’s to today, providing a musical discovery for audience members at every concert, all performed by an impeccable trio that has thrilled the world over with their singular brand of swinging jazz!

John Pizzarelli

Guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli has been hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.” Established as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook, Pizzarelli has expanded that repertoire by including the music of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antonio Carlos Jobim and the Beatles. In addition to being a bandleader and solo performer, Pizzarelli has been a special guest on recordings for major pop names such as Natalie Cole, Kristin Chenoweth, Tom Wopat, Rickie Lee Jones and Dave Van Ronk, as well as leading jazz artists such as Rosemary Clooney, Ruby Braff, Johnny Frigo, Buddy DeFranco, Harry Allen and, of course, his father Bucky Pizzarelli. He won a Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category as co-producer of James Taylor’s American Standard in 2021. A radio personality who got his start in the medium in 1984, Pizzarelli is co-host, alongside wife Jessica Molaskey, of "Radio Deluxe" with John Pizzarelli. He has performed on America’s most popular national television shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and Great Performances, as well as the talk shows of Jay Leno, David Letterman, Regis Philbin and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

