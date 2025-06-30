Acoustic Blues Showcase
- Centrum Presents Acoustic Blues Showcase
- Saturday, August 2 at 1:30 p.m.
- McCurdy Pavilion, Port Townsend
In the depths of summer, Centrum goes deep into traditional blues. Now in its 32nd year, the Acoustic Blues workshop week continues to offer a side of the blues that popular culture does not always recognize – its roots!
Immerse yourself in a creative community of artists from across the globe who share a passion for early blues traditions and moving the genre forward. Centrum Blues week celebrates the music and traditions of African American folk blues, its roots, forerunners, and their stories, while at the same time coming into the future with a new twist on the past.
Please join us for a memorable week with some remarkable talent!
Featured performers:
Jontavious Willis, Artistic Director
Sunpie Barnes, Accordion
Rodrigo Mantovani, Bass
Lloyd Buchanan, Gospel Choir
Lightnin Malcolm, Guitar
Jerron Paxton, Guitar
Alvin Youngblood Hart, Guitar
Trey Hensley, Guitar
Lakota John, Slide Guitar
Andrew Alli, Harmonica
Jason Ricci, Harmonica
Stephen Hull, Guitar Support
Benjamin Hunter, Mandolin
Eden Brent, Piano
Ethan Leinwand, Piano
Conrad Cayman, Ukulele
George Aschmann, Violin
Teeny Tucker, Voice
Chaz Leary, Washboard
Lauren Sheehan, Band Lab
Entry deadline is August 7, 2025.