Centrum Presents Acoustic Blues Showcase

Saturday, August 2 at 1:30 p.m.

McCurdy Pavilion, Port Townsend

In the depths of summer, Centrum goes deep into traditional blues. Now in its 32nd year, the Acoustic Blues workshop week continues to offer a side of the blues that popular culture does not always recognize – its roots!

Immerse yourself in a creative community of artists from across the globe who share a passion for early blues traditions and moving the genre forward. Centrum Blues week celebrates the music and traditions of African American folk blues, its roots, forerunners, and their stories, while at the same time coming into the future with a new twist on the past.

Please join us for a memorable week with some remarkable talent!

Featured performers:

Jontavious Willis, Artistic Director

Sunpie Barnes, Accordion

Rodrigo Mantovani, Bass

Lloyd Buchanan, Gospel Choir

Lightnin Malcolm, Guitar

Jerron Paxton, Guitar

Alvin Youngblood Hart, Guitar

Trey Hensley, Guitar

Lakota John, Slide Guitar

Andrew Alli, Harmonica

Jason Ricci, Harmonica

Stephen Hull, Guitar Support

Benjamin Hunter, Mandolin

Eden Brent, Piano

Ethan Leinwand, Piano

Conrad Cayman, Ukulele

George Aschmann, Violin

Teeny Tucker, Voice

Chaz Leary, Washboard

Lauren Sheehan, Band Lab

