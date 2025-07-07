Donate
4th Annual Summer Series at the Amphitheater

Published July 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT

Volunteer Park Trust is thrilled to announce the return of their Summer Series with free concerts every Thursday from July 10 to August 14, 6-8:30 p.m. The series kickoff on July 10, known as Picnic in the Park, will include kids’ activities and free ice cream. Food trucks will be available at every concert. Gather your friends and family, and join us in celebrating music, community, and summer in Seattle! This year’s lineup continues the momentum with a stellar roster of the Pacific Northwest’s finest musicians and songwriters. Each evening promises unforgettable performances in Capitol Hill’s new cultural hub—Volunteer Park.

KNKX is proud to welcome two-time Grammy winning vocalist Sara Gazarek, and Brazilian pianist/composer Jovino Santos Neto on July 17. We're also sponsoring the Quincy Jones Tribute with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra on August 7. Both shows will be hosted by KNKX's Abe Beeson.

The 2025 lineup:
July 10

  • The Paperboys
  • Stacy Jones Band

July 17

  • Sara Gazarek - presented by KNKX
  • Jovino Santos Neto - presented by KNKX

July 24

  • Nite Wave
  • The ABBAgraphs

July 31
  • LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends
  • Dance Church

August 7

  • Quincy Jones Tribute with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra - presented by KNKX

August 14

  • Kalimba
  • Day Soul Exquisite
