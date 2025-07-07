4th Annual Summer Series at the Amphitheater

Volunteer Park Trust is thrilled to announce the return of their Summer Series with free concerts every Thursday from July 10 to August 14, 6-8:30 p.m. The series kickoff on July 10, known as Picnic in the Park, will include kids’ activities and free ice cream. Food trucks will be available at every concert. Gather your friends and family, and join us in celebrating music, community, and summer in Seattle! This year’s lineup continues the momentum with a stellar roster of the Pacific Northwest’s finest musicians and songwriters. Each evening promises unforgettable performances in Capitol Hill’s new cultural hub—Volunteer Park.

KNKX is proud to welcome two-time Grammy winning vocalist Sara Gazarek, and Brazilian pianist/composer Jovino Santos Neto on July 17. We're also sponsoring the Quincy Jones Tribute with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra on August 7. Both shows will be hosted by KNKX's Abe Beeson.

The 2025 lineup:

July 10



The Paperboys

Stacy Jones Band

July 17



Sara Gazarek - presented by KNKX

Jovino Santos Neto - presented by KNKX

July 24



Nite Wave

The ABBAgraphs

July 31



LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends

Dance Church

August 7



Quincy Jones Tribute with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra - presented by KNKX

August 14

