Peter Daniel celebrates a new album and his talented friends

Saxophonist Peter Daniel spent years working on his newly released album Quartets, and now he’s celebrating with the musicians who helped him make it.

In the tradition of artists breaking their own rules, Daniel’s Quartets release isn’t exclusively four-person performances. Even his KNKX studio session celebrating the new album required a fifth musician.

Trombonist David Marriott joined Quartets participants Marina Albero, Marina Christopher and Heather Thomas at the piano, bass and drums respectively to fulfill the musical vision of the band leader.

“It started as an acoustic, rotating quartet,” Daniel said/ “There are four different rhythm sections in the sessions, so there’s a double meaning there.”

But overdubs and three brief duets with drummers Cliff Porter, Grant Schroff and Ehsan Karimi do retain the Peter Daniel sound throughout the album despite his admitted “rounding up and down” in ensemble sizes.

The point of the album’s title may not be the exact number of musicians, but rather the importance of Daniel’s collaborators and the variety of these collaborations.

Daniel shared his appreciation for so many talented Northwest musicians and explained he wanted their voices heard in his music.

“When you hire Marina Albero, let her sound like Marina Albero,” he said with a laudh.

Indeed, Daniel talked about how his song “Miles Around” was developed around a bass groove created by Marina Christopher and fleshed out by Heather Thomas’ funk-rock drumbeat. Each different trio on the album brings their own personalities to Daniel’s soulful style.

Improvising is the key to jazz, Daniel said.

“I also like to have it have a place in the song as well. I want to leave space for those magical moments to happen.”

You’ll hear many magical moments in this studio session, from the backing trio and the stellar trombone playing of David Marriott. A talented composer and band leader in his own right, Marriott filled out harmonies to Daniel’s saxophone as well as taking a few outstanding solos.

Look for another lineup from Daniel's album, including organist Joe Doria, for a release party at the Olympia Jazz Central at the Eagles Hall, July 7.

Peter Daniel’s new album Quartets and his quintet studio session may not always add up numerically, but the spirit of collaboration and his salute to his musician friends balances perfectly.

Musicians:



Peter Daniel - saxophones

David Marriott - trombone

Marina Albero - keyboards

Marina Christopher - bass

Heather Thomas - drums

Songs:

