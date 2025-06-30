Jacob Collier

Wednesday, July 30 at 6 p.m.

Remlinger Farms, Carnation

A night of musical genius, harmonic wizardry, and soul-stirring creativity is coming to the fields of Carnation…

Join us for an unforgettable evening on Wednesday, July 30th as Jacob Collier, one of the most innovative musicians of our time, takes the stage at the Great Big Outdoor Amphitheater at Remlinger Farms.

This is not just a concert—this is an experience. Known for bending the laws of music, blending jazz, soul, funk, pop, and choral brilliance into something uniquely his own, Jacob Collier doesn’t just perform—he builds worlds, one harmony at a time.

With seven Grammy Awards, a groundbreaking four-volume Djesse series, and the rare ability to make an entire audience sing four-part harmonies on cue, Jacob is redefining what live music can be. Expect instruments you’ve never seen, chords you’ve never heard, and joy you’ll never forget.

Entry deadline is August 7, 2025.