KNKX Honors Juneteenth - 2025 Regional Events

Juneteenth, otherwise known as Black Independence Day, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, heard the news of their freedom, two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is a day to celebrate and honor the influence and history of Black Americans and to recognize the resilience, intellect, and the many contributions the Black American community has made to Washington state and the United States. In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday, which will be observed on June 19.

2025 regional events commemorating Juneteenth:

June 12, 4-7:30 p.m.: Tacoma Art Museum presents Threads of Freedom – Celebrating Black Culture, Fashion and Juneteenth. This vibrant Juneteenth celebration honors Black culture, creativity, and community. In partnership with The Chayah Movement, Community Aunties, and Tacoma Public Schools, this event will feature live performances, local vendors, delicious food, an artist showcase, and the 2025 Miss Juneteenth Pageant. Come celebrate freedom, resilience, and Black excellence through art, fashion, and community connections. This event is free and open to all.

June 18, 5-8 p.m.: Atlantic Street Center presents its 24th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Rainier Beach Community Center with local vendors, regional food trucks, and educational and dynamic performances.

June 18, 3-7 p.m.: You’re invited to the third annual Kenmore Juneteenth Celebration on at the Hangar in Kenmore Town Square. This community event includes interactive booths, performances, speakers, activities, crafts, educational materials, giveaways, and more! This event will be held in conjunction with the Kenmore Farmers Market and is free and open to all.

June 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Northwest African American Museum celebrates Juneteenth with a number of programs including the Skate to Freedom Party at Judkins Park, Black Artist Market, the Benjamin Banneker Math Room, free K-12 Books through NAAM’s Knowledge is Power Program, voter registration booths, outdoor wellness and movement activities, children’s and family activities, food trucks and pop-ups, and arts and crafts.

June 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: The City of Seattle invites you to Celebrate Juneteenth in Seward Park. Line dancing, a video game truck, group painting, live painting by M. Curry, and the Detective Cookie Chess Club. Youth artists including vocalists and a cellist, plus DJ Mr. Cliff spinning a variety of genres celebrating African American culture. Savor delicious offerings like designer hot dogs and burgers from Big Dawgs, vegan bites from Chubby Plant, refreshing drinks from Little D’s Gratitude Lemonade and Creamy Cone Café, and more! Explore handcrafted African art, trendy women’s accessories, and exclusive youth-designed shirts. Bring a chair or blanket, sunblock, and everything your family needs for a relaxing day in the park.

June 19, 12-8 p.m.: Africatown presents the Summer of Soul Celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park in Seattle.

June 19, 4-7 p.m.: Washington State History Museum in Tacoma presents a 2025 Juneteenth Commemoration event curated by Eva Abram of Rainwater Storytelling. This experience will feature performances by Black artists and musicians, along with a presentation by Abram that reflects on the history and significance of Juneteenth. Eva Abram is an award-winning actor and storyteller who brings American folktales and myths to life with her exceptional performance skills. Her engaging presence invites audiences to explore stories that highlight the bonds that unite us.

June 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Juneteenth: A Road to Economic Freedom takes place at Stewart Heights Park in Tacoma. Bring the whole crew—family, friends, and anyone down for culture, community, music, food, and good vibes!

June 19, 7:30 p.m.: South Hudson Music Project presents A Juneteenth Celebration–hear Ayesha Brooks sing the music of Mavis Staples, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, and Fontella Bass with Jeremy Lightfoot, Eric Eagle, Wayne Horvitz, Darren Loucas, and the South Hudson Horns.

June 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: The Edmonds Food Bank will join Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) and the Edmonds Waterfront Center as a partner for the 2025 Juneteenth at the Beach event at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. This year’s celebration — open to all — will feature live performances, a children’s book reading, a screening of the acclaimed film Hidden Figures and free food for attendees. As part of the event’s commitment to community care, there will be a food drive benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank.

June 20, 9-11:30 p.m.: #TheBLACKOUT Presents A Juneteenth Special Variety Show at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. You're invited to come celebrate live Black art in Seattle when #TheBLACKOUT, Seattle's only all Black comedy showcase proudly presents a Juneteenth special variety show featuring comedy, burlesque and musical performances from an all Black cast! This one-night only event features a stunning lineup of performers, guaranteed to seduce, entertain, and delight you with their art. Our cast of performers includes burlesque from Judas Saint James and Rockabilly Barbie, comedy from JoJo Blacco, A-QUEEN, and Mama Fi, and musical performances from Diamond Lil and CarLarans.

June 21, 1-6 p.m.: It Takes a Village presents the 9th Annual Juneteenth Celebration. Come join us for a day filled with music, food, and community as we commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Our event will feature live performances, delicious local cuisine, and activities for all ages. Don't miss out on this opportunity to celebrate freedom and unity with your friends and neighbors.

June 21, 1-5 p.m.: The Women Of Color In Leadership Movement, in partnership with Media Island International and City of Olympia, invite all to join us for our Annual Juneteenth Celebration at The Rebecca Howard Park. We will have food vendors, performances, and activities for the entire family.

June 22, 7 p.m.: Songs of Black Folk - A Juneteenth Celebration returns to McCaw Hall, bringing an even more dynamic and immersive experience to the stage. This year’s production will continue to honor the rich musical traditions that originated on the African continent, endured the horrors of slavery, and became a source of strength and resistance. From the rise of Negro Spirituals to the evolution of blues, jazz, gospel, R&B, hip-hop, and spoken word, Songs of Black Folk showcases how Black music has shaped and influenced culture worldwide. More than a performance, Songs of Black Folk 2025 is a testament to the resilience of a people who have turned struggle into song. Through music, we connect the fight for freedom, justice, and dignity with the shared struggles of marginalized communities, reminding us all of the enduring power of art to inspire change.

