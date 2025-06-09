Laufey A Matter of Time Tour with Suki Waterhouse

Saturday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir, known as Laufey (pronounced ‘lay-vay’), is an Icelandic singer-songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist, who is taking the music world by storm.

Active since the early 2020s, she has achieved prominence for her success as a jazz and classical-inspired pop artist. This year, the 25-year-old won her first Grammy for her 2023 album, Bewitched, taking home the Best Traditional Pop Album award.

Having performed as a cello soloist with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra at age 15, Laufey was a finalist in the 2014 edition of Iceland’s Got Talent and a semi-finalist on The Voice Iceland the following year.

Laufey was born in 1999 in Reykjavík. Her father is Icelandic father and her mother Chinese. Laufey credits her family for inspiring a love of music – her mother is a classical violinist, and her grandfather was a violin teacher at the Central Conservatory of Music in China.

Entry deadline June 16, 2025.