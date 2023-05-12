KNKX wins four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

On Monday, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced the regional winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards. KNKX Public Radio earned top honors in four categories in the Radio, Large Market competition. The awards are considered among the most prestigious and sought-after in broadcast and digital news.

Hard News

Special Projects reporter Will James won the “Hard News” award for his story last February about a company that sold COVID masks with air holes in them.

Best Newscast

Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick won “Best Newscast,” for a regional newscast that aired Nov. 9, 2022. Kendrick has been hosting Morning Edition since 2006.

"Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" & "Best Podcast"

Finally, The Walk Home , our podcast about the homicide of Manny Ellis in police custody produced in collaboration with The Seattle Times, received two awards. One, for “Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” and the other for “Best Podcast.”

In addition, Mayowa Aina and Kari Plog, two of the reporters behind The Walk Home, were honored as finalists for the Livingston Awards for their reporting on this podcast. That award recognizes the best storytelling and reporting from journalists under 35.

“KNKX is invested in creating compelling listening experiences whether they are on our airwaves or in newer formats such as podcasts, and we are honored to be recognized in both arenas,” said KNKX News Director Florangela Davila.

“I'm incredibly proud that a newsroom of our size has this much talent and has received so many accolades.”

Winners of the regional Edward R. Murrow Awards will automatically advance to the national competition; winners will be announced in August. Winners of the Livingston Awards will be announced in June.