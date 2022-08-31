Introducing 'The Walk Home': A podcast about the life and death of Manny Ellis

KNKX is proud to announce a new project: The Walk Home, a special limited-series podcast launching Wednesday, September 7.

In March of 2020, Manuel “Manny” Ellis was killed in police custody. There were some news reports of the death at the time, but without additional evidence coming to light, the story quietly faded away. But shortly after the murder of George Floyd – and the social justice uproar that took hold of the country – the public found out that Manny’s death had been ruled a homicide by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Manny Ellis’ killing would bring about a reckoning to Washington state.

Three of the Tacoma police officers involved have been charged, setting up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Monèt Carter-Mixon is Manuel Ellis' younger sister.

South Sound reporter Kari Plog and Special Projects reporters and producers Will James and Mayowa Aina delve deep into the story of Manny Ellis and follow the journey of Manny’s sister Monèt Carter-Mixon as she fights to bring more attention to her brother.

Kari, Mayowa and Will have teamed up with Seattle Times investigative reporter Patrick Malone to deliver a podcast that will look at the culture around policing and its broader implications for every community in Washington.

KNKX has a reputation for long-form narrative storytelling. We have a history of creating in-depth and engaging podcasts including Forgotten Prison, Outsiders, and Transmission. These podcasts have been timely, illuminating and insightful; and each have rightly won numerous awards.

We are proud of the work the team has done to create this podcast over the past two years and hope you’ll join us on another storytelling journey.

Listen to the prologue above and find more information at thewalkhomepodcast.org.

Look for the first episode on Wednesday, September 7 on The Walk Home website or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll also hear excerpts from The Walk Home on KNKX’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

