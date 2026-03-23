Sunny War brings distinctive blues fusion to KNKX Studios

Still just 35 years old, guitarist and singer Sunny War has an inspiring career arc that started with her busking on the streets of Los Angeles and later finding widespread fame and recognition with appearances on national television.

War first started self-releasing albums, then recorded for the small Venice, Calif. label Hen House Studios. War is now working with the longstanding Americana institution New West Records , home to Steve Earle, Drive-By Truckers and Elvis Costello.

It’s hard to pin down what style War's music is, so suffice to say her songs are moving and personal and she has a unique way of playing guitar.

She plays remarkably complex acoustic guitar patterns using only the thumb and index finger on her picking hand. Without a significant guitar teacher, she adopted this approach and has developed it to a very advanced level.

“I was copying a banjo player," War said. "The only people I saw were a banjo player and a bass player. I was just trying to do what they were doing.”

War left home at 14 years old and began busking on the streets of Venice, playing music of Johnny Cash, Bob Marley, Tracy Chapman and “whatever people would scream out to play like they were going to tip me better, that’s what I would learn," she said.

Though War doesn't play strictly blues, the influence of the blues on her music is obvious. She mentioned being drawn to the music of blues greats Skip James and Elizabeth Cotten, who each had distinctive musical voices and complex guitar techniques.

Part of War's gift seems to be juxtaposing words or concepts that don’t seem to go together, as with the titles of recent albums like last year's Armageddon in a Summer Dress and Anarchist Gospel from 2023.

“It’s just non-religious gospel. I wanted uplifting music that wasn’t excluding people. I wanted the same vibe as gospel without bringing God into it," War said.

In this exclusive performance in the KNKX studios, the music of Sunny War invites all of us into a unique celebration of the blues tradition.

Musicians:



Sunny War - vocals, guitar

Alan Eckert - drums, backing vocals

Songs:

