Two guitar masters trade stories and songs in a playful studio session

Martin Taylor and Bruce Forman brought their musical camaraderie to the KNKX studios for a wonderful session featuring their guitars in swinging conversation.

Each musician's accent places them on opposite sides of the world. Taylor is an Englishman who launched his career in violinist Stephane Grappelli’s hot swing band, meanwhile Forman is a so-called “jazz cowboy” from Texas and accomplished cross-genre player now living in California.

While supporting a solo from Taylor, Forman laughed at his friend's impressive playing. He later explained, “that’s what jazz is. We’re always listening to each other. When you’re in a conversation, you can always… everything from support it, to comment on it, to just blurt something out! We all react to it and deal with it.”

These two have known each other since the early '80s, but have recently taken the opportunity to collaborate. It’s a friendship built on their love of music and archtop guitars, a distinctive type of guitar with a curved top that's typically played in jazz and swing settings.

In 2022, Jazz Guitar Today documented Forman’s acquisition of a very special archtop; the well-loved axe of jazz legend Barney Kessel. Both Forman and Taylor have shared videos playing the antique instrument, smiling broadly as they strummed chords Kessel made famous on recordings with Julie London, Oscar Peterson and others.

As young musicians, both Forman and Taylor were able to play with Kessel. They love sharing stories about their hero and the only guitar he played for more than 50 years.

“Guitar players are not generally monogamous...with guitars," Forman said.

“You got me worried there!," Taylor said, with a laugh.

As Taylor and Forman swung through three standards and an improvised blues, the mood in the room was jovial and worry-free.

Musicians:



Martin Taylor - guitar

Bruce Forman - guitar

Songs:

