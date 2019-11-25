Exploring "Winter Colors" with the Peterson Kohler Collective

Guitarist Dave Peterson has been the "secret sauce" in the Seattle jazz scene for decades. He taught at Cornish College of the Arts for 35 years, and has added his graceful tones to countless performances and recordings. He's a composer, too, having penned more than 100 works for bands of all sizes.

Dave recently started a project with his cousins from Montana, pianist Lee Kohler and bassist Rob Kohler. Along with Brent Jensen on sax and John Bishop on drums, they recorded the album Winter Colors, celebrating its release on Nov. 7 with at live show at Egan's Ballard Jam House, and a delightful KNKX Studio Session the day after.

Enjoy the warmth of the "Winter Colors" session!

Songs:

1. "I Need You Too"

2. "Graceful"

3. "The Wind Has Gone Down"