Joey DeFrancesco leads his trio in an exclusive performance at Jazz Alley

In the world of organ players, Joey DeFrancesco is the king.

As a teenager from a musical Philadelphia family (his dad, grandfather and brother are all musicians), DeFrancesco toured with Miles Davis. Over the ensuing 30-plus years, he's played with countless jazz legends, including saxophonists Houston Person, David Sanborn and Pharoah Sanders.

The influences of his fellow musicians led DeFrancesco to pick up the trumpet, which has become a favorite additional instrument for decades. In the last few years, DeFrancesco has also added the tenor saxophone to his musical tool belt.

Touring in support of his new album More Music, DeFrancesco's trio includes drummer Anwar Marshall and guitarist Lucas Brown. First learning about Brown as an organist, DeFrancesco knew he was the perfect sideman for his trio when he heard his skills on guitar as well. Six instruments get a workout with this trio.

In a conversation with KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson, DeFrancesco talked about his growing musical skill set, speaking a new accent in the language of jazz, and the future of the Hammond organ in the new century.

With three extended, soulful jams, enjoy this exclusive KNKX performance from the Joey DeFrancesco Trio at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle.

