KNKX Studio Session with the CWU Lady Cats

KNKX recorded a studio session with the Lady Cats from Central Washington University at Boxley's, hosted by Paige Hansen. The all-women group performed four songs including an original tune penned by the Lady Cats’ pianist, Becky Griswold. The group was eager to talk about female and non-binary representation in jazz, and what the jazz program at Central Washington University is doing to get women and non-binary individuals more involved.

To that end, the CWU is hosting their annual Women in Jazz Day on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. which will be in person as well as online. The free event is presented by the university’s Jazz Education Network Club (Mairead Rising, the Lady Cats’ vocalist— and former School of Jazz student DJ—is on the JEN board). In addition to addressing the absence of female and non-binary representation in jazz, the event aims to inspire girls and women to continue to pursue playing jazz throughout their educational journeys and beyond. There’s a full day of clinics, masterclasses, and a panel discussion featuring guest artists, Alexa Tarantino, Chloe Rowlands, Karina Colis, Noriko Ueda, and Arietta Ward, plus an all-female and non-binary jam session in the CWU Music Building. The event is open to students of all ability levels, and the clinics welcome future and current educators of all genders who want to increase their awareness and address this issue in their own classrooms. The event culminates with a concert featuring the Lady Cats.

The CWU Lady Cats:

Mairead Rising – Vocals

Amy Boedighemier – Trumpet and Flugelhorn

Chloe Pierce – Alto Saxophone

Becky Griswold – Piano

Brea Pierce – Bass

Hannah Lee – Drums

Special thanks to Danny Kolke, founder of Boxley's and JazzClubsNW.

KNKX thanks O Bee Credit Union for their support. Also thanks to Jim and Birte Falconer, supporters of studio sessions and a free, independent and energetic press, who urge listeners to get involved in their local community and support KNKX.

