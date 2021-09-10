Studio Sessions

-
Joey DeFrancesco brought his trio to Dimitriou's Jazz Alley recently to celebrate his new album More Music. While here, he played a special set just for KNKX listeners, and talked to KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson about his continued growth as a musician.
KNKX’s Paige Hansen hosted a studio session with the Lady Cats from Central Washington University, recorded at Boxley's.
Seattle Opera's production of "Charlie Parker's Yardbird" opens Feb. 22, and we were thrilled to have the lead tenor Joshua Stewart come in for a…
The smiles were wide and contagious when Martin Taylor and Frank Vignola returned to the KNKX studios for a guitar duet performance. Regarded as two of the best acoustic guitarists in the world, our studio audience was thrilled to share their intense love of music and joy of playing that came shining through.
The Tiptons Saxophone Quartet and Drums was formed in Seattle in 1988. Now with only Amy Denio still based in the Puget Sound area, the Tiptons roll on. A…
This ambitious CD project includes recordings of music made with her family in Barcelona in 2008, a series of improvised pieces with Marina and guest artists, and a collection of original material and jazz standards with her band.
The Westerlies unique combination of two trumpets and two trombones, nothing else, has been described as "folk-like and composerly, lovely and intellectually rigorous." In the KNKX studios, these four Northwest natives, now based in New York, were simply four brass players having a lot of fun.
Coss, a Seattle native, and a product of Washington Middle and Garfield High School jazz programs. She was able to compete in the Essentially Ellington competition in New York City three times as a teenager, which inspired her to move there and pursue a career as a jazz musician.
Janiva Magness is one of our best known and most decorated singers, with 26 Blues Music Award nominations, and seven wins, among them BB King Entertainer…
Guitarist Dave Peterson has been the "secret sauce" in the Seattle jazz scene for decades. He taught at Cornish College of the Arts for 35 years, and has added his graceful tones to countless performances and recordings. He's a composer, too, having penned more than 100 works for bands of all sizes.
Pianist Emmet Cohen has a passion for music, and still in his late 20s, he's only begun to share that passion with audiences and fellow musicians. That love shone brightly in the KNKX studios as Cohen led his trio through a brief set of songs previewing his Earshot Jazz Festival concert that night.
Cuban cuatro master Kiki Valera brought his band back to KNKX for a warm-up performance ahead of their Earshot Jazz Festival concert at Town Hall.