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International eyes on Seattle as Egypt-Iran match coincides with Pride

KNKX Public Radio | By Gary Davis,
Freddy Monares
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:51 PM PDT
People march in a Pride parade holding rainbow letters that read Seattle.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
Marchers with the Greater Seattle Business Association, Washington State's LGBTQ+ and allied chamber of commerce, hold rainbow letters spelling out "Seattle," during the annual Seattle Pride Parade, June 25, 2023, in Seattle.

Seattle's latest World Cup match, between Egypt and Iran, coincides with the city's annual Pride celebrations this weekend. That has drawn even more international attention to the city.

The local World Cup organizing committee is calling it the “Pride Match."

The designation has caused controversy. The Iran Football Federation told The Athletic that it wants FIFA to prevent activities related to the LGBTQ+ community during the match, saying it clashes with cultural and religious values in the Muslim-majority countries. Egypt’s football association has also said it would not be supportive, according to The Athletic

FIFA has said this match is not connected with Pride celebrations, but it will allow fans to bring rainbow flags into the stadium.

"I think the Pride flag is allowed because it represents a protected class and because it's a human rights flag,” said Patti Hearn, the executive director of Seattle Pride. "That's how it should be. So I think that's great, and I'm glad that people get to show up and cheer and be their authentic selves."

The host committee's embrace of Pride is also getting noticed by an international watchdog group.

Katie Hultquist of the group Outright International noted that both Egypt and Iran criminalize queer and trans people, and that LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S. are under attack. The organization said no nation has achieved full equality.

"Whether it's Egypt or Iran or any other country, and even here in the U.S., we see the attacks happening on our communities, and we have a long ways to go to make sure that no one is left behind," Hultquist said.

Outright International's executive director, Maria Sjödin, said rainbow flags in the stadium at Friday's game will send an important message: "They're not just waving the Pride flags for people in Seattle. Queer communities that of course also exist in Egypt and Iran. Queer people exist in every single country.”

The match between Egypt and Iran will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday. It is the fourth World Cup match hosted in Seattle, one of 16 host cities in North America.

Pride celebrations are taking place around Western Washington this weekend, from Olympia to the Seattle Pride Parade expected to draw around 300,000 people on Sunday.
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Sports KNKX originalSeattle Pride ParadeLGBTQ+World Cup 2026FIFA
Gary Davis
Gary rejoined the KNKX news team in 2026 after serving the region's nonprofit community for 15 years with a volunteer advocacy organization. From 2006 to 2011, Gary was a news host, reporter, and producer at KNKX/KPLU. He's thrilled to be back in the newsroom.
See stories by Gary Davis
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
See stories by Freddy Monares
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