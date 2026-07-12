KNKX 10th Anniversary Event in Tacoma

We’ve been celebrating KNKX’s 10th anniversary with special events around the region, and our next stop is in Tacoma on Tuesday, August 11 at Foss Waterway Seaport with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m.

We’ll kick things off with KNKX Director of Music Programming Carol Handley and Tree of Jazz host Justus Sanchez, who’ll provide an overview of the show's origins and methodology, followed by a multimedia exploration of the roots, branches, and budding leaves that connect the music history.

Next, KNKX All Things Considered host Emil Moffatt talks with writer and historian Nancy Bourne Haley and Foss Waterway Seaport’s Executive Director Brent Mason, about the story of Thea Foss and her legacy, from the creation of the Foss Tugboat company in 1889 up until today, showing how the names we affix to local landmarks can spark curiosity and sometimes even creativity for decades into the future. And you’ll learn more about the mission of Foss Waterway Seaport, the 125-year-old building that houses the greatest collection of marine history in the South Sound, and is equal parts education facility, boat shop, maritime museum, dock, moorage, and iconic events venue.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Come early to explore the museum’s exhibits, and enjoy the pre-event reception from 6:30-7:15 p.m. with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages (plus beer and wine for purchase), light bites, and music from Counterpoint, featuring some of the Northwest’s talented young jazzheads. You can also play games like Giant Connect Four, Giant Jenga, and Cornhole.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for youth.

P.S. Mark your calendars for other upcoming KNKX 10th Anniversary events: in Victoria, B.C. on September 12 at The Coda for An Evening with Astrocolor; and Olympia on October 13 at Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

(left to right) Justus Sanchez, Emil Moffatt, Nancy Bourne Haley, Brent Mason

Presenters

Nancy Bourne Haley has lived in Tacoma since 1977 after receiving a Masters in Film & Broadcasting from Stanford University and completing a B.A. in History at Mount Holyoke College (Massachusetts). As a new resident to Washington, Nancy became involved in various community arts and historical organizations while pursuing her career in documentary filmmaking, including work for two Seattle PBS stations, educational and promotional films, and historical documentaries one of which was the award-winning film about Thea Foss, Finding Thea. The film inspired the creation of a theatre production (The Other Country) based on Thea’s life which Nancy produced in collaboration with the Foss Waterway Seaport in 2017. Having an early immersion in journalism and a training as a researcher, Nancy considers herself more a creative producer/director than a classical historian.

Executive Director Brent Mason joined Foss Waterway Seaport in 2019. Previously, he worked as the director of philanthropy for Washington DECA, as well as in development and fundraising at KBTC Public Television, KING FM, and KNKX. His leadership roles have helped him bring a fresh vision and perspective in making the Seaport not only a local treasure, but a regional one as well.

Justus Sanchez hosts The Lounge and Tree of Jazz on KNKX. He came to the station in the fall of 2023 after radio gigs in Minnesota where he held a variety of roles including hosting and producing programming highlighting new jazz artists, indigenous voices, veterans, history and beyond. Justus is passionate about the power of music and its ability to bring people together. He’s excited to discover more great music and to connect to the Northwest music scene and share it with you on KNKX.

KNKX All Things Considered host Emil Moffatt joined KNKX in October 2022, having previously lived in Atlanta where he covered the state legislature, the 2021 World Series and business and technology as a reporter for WABE. Emil also worked for NPR member stations in Kentucky and Nashville after beginning his professional radio news career in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Music

Counterpoint is: Xavier Colon, keys; Isaac Amaan, drums; Lincoln Schreiber, bass