Early results show strong support for Seattle library levy

Seattle voters are showing strong support for a nearly $480 million library levy.

Results from Tuesday night show almost 72% of voters were in favor of the property tax levy, which will help pay for basic operating costs and to update and maintain library buildings. If approved, it will cost owners of a median-value home an estimated $193 annually.

Brian Lawrence, with the Seattle Public Library Foundation, said the money will expand early learning programs, English learning classes and the library system's collections, including e-materials.

"One of the most popular programs at Seattle Public Library is Peak Picks. No holds, no waits. People can walk in and pick up a physical copy of the book," he said. "This levy actually includes funding to expand that into e-books, so people can enjoy that material on their on their e-reader or audiobook."

Some elected officials and editorial boards cautioned voters early in the process about how the levy could limit how much voters could tax themselves for other services.