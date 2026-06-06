Gary Davis

Gary rejoined the KNKX news team in 2026 after serving the region's nonprofit community for 15 years with a volunteer advocacy organization. From 2006 to 2011, Gary was a news host, reporter, and producer at KNKX/KPLU. He's thrilled to be back in the newsroom.

Gary's public radio career began in Seattle and eventually took him to Cologne, Germany, where he worked as a news reporter and host at Radio Deutsche Welle, and to London where he was a freelance reporter. He's passionate about the power of storytelling to inspire, strengthen, and build community. Gary is a Seattle native, a graduate of the University of Washington and Seattle University.

