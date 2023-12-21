The New Cool looks back with gratitude and forward with anticipation for great modern jazz

The New Cool wraps up 2024 and celebrates seven years of our modern jazz show on KNKX with excitement for year eight!

The past year brought us plenty of great new music from keyboardist Kait Dunton, Guadalajara band Troker, Seattle star Kassa Overall and the late trumpeter jaimie branch, to name just a few.

The New Cool connected directly with modern jazz artists in 2024. Host Abe Beeson interviewed guitarist Charlie Hunter, saxophonist Sam Greenfield, two members of Hiatus Kaiyote as well as Seattle keyboardist Matt Williams and the young Bellingham ensemble The Problem.

There were plenty of opportunities this year for fans to connect to modern jazz. Yussef Dayes, GoGo Penguin and Keyon Harrold starred in three of the year's best live concerts in Seattle, and the year isn't over yet.

Catch live modern jazz before year end

Friday night, an all-star lineup honors the life of bassist Brad Houser at the Royal Room. "Brad Fest" will feature Houser's Critters Buggin' bandmates saxophonist Skerik and vibraphonist Mike Dillon as well as keyboardist and composer Wayne Horvitz.

Also Friday night, The Unsinkable Heavies (rhythm section of the Polyrhythmics) share the stage at Nectar Lounge with True Loves' trombonist Greg Kramer's group.

Saturday night, Skerik takes his saxophone to Fremont, playing two sets with old friends McTuff at Nectar Lounge.

The wonderful Horvitz group Zony Mash plays Dec. 27 and 28 at the Royal Room. The Robin Holcomb band opens both nights.

McTuff (without Skerik) opens for the True Loves at Nectar Dec. 30, and salsa band Eléré will kick off the True Loves' New Years Eve party at Nectar the following night.

Time for 2024

Looking ahead to the new year, The New Cool will connect with trumpeter Ahamefule J. Oluo to learn about a new jazz-reggae project called Super Nice Guys, a nod to the band's mentor, Seattle reggae icon Clinton Fearon.

The excitement has also begun for upcoming 2024 concerts from pianist Jahari Stampley at Jazz Alley, the all-star Jazz Is Dead quintet at the Neptune Theatrecelebrating the 85th anniversary of Blue Note Records, Westerlies trumpeter Riley Mulherkar's CD release at the Royal Room, and Kassa Overall's collaboration with trumpeter Theo Croker at Nectar Lounge.

Just a few hours to the south, the PDX Jazz festival in Portland, Oregon will have our attention in February. Modern jazz acts playing the Rose City festival this year include Overall and Croker as well as Jon Batiste, Nicholas Payton, Julian Lage, Kamaal Williams, Keyon Harrold, Braxton Cook, Cyrus Nabipoor and many more.

Stay connected to The New Cool on KNKX in 2024 and keep up with the everchanging evolution of jazz.

The New Cool airs Fridays at 9 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Washington.