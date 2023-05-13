GoGo Penguin expands their piano trio sound in KNKX session

From their home in Manchester, England, GoGo Penguin have redefined the sound of the piano, bass and drums trio for more than a decade. After a difficult period during the pandemic, they returned to Seattle with a new album, a new sound and a new drummer.

KNKX welcomed GoGo Penguin for an exclusive studio session this month featuring music from their new album Everything Is Going to Be OK. The title is a reference to family lost by pianist Chris Illingworth and bassist Nick Blacka, and also a call to recovery and emerging from adversity stronger.

Their sound has evolved to include more electronic elements, but retains the blend of classical, jazz and electronic styles that sound like no one but GoGo Penguin. New drummer Jon Scott is the most obvious example of that change, bringing more flexible improvisational skills and a focus on the sound of his instruments.

Producer and live sound engineer Joe Reisner acts as an unseen fourth band member. He meticulously dialed in the effects on Illingworth's piano, Blacka's upright bass and Scott's drums, even perfecting the headphone mix for each player before this KNKX session recording began.

GoGo Penguin brings together anthemic piano lines with powerful, intertwining melodies on bass driven by pulsing drums on instrumentals that sing.

The night before this studio session, GoGo Penguin performed for a rapturous Seattle audience at the Neptune Theatre. KNKX is elated to share this intimate performance with our audience.

Enjoy three brilliant songs from these jovial Englishmen and a revealing conversation with KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson. More than OK, everything is going to be tremendous.

Musicians:



Chris Illingworth - keyboards

Nick Blacka - bass

Jon Scott - drums

Songs:

