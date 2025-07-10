Electronics, cumbia rhythms, and jazz elements from Seattle's Terror/Cactus

Seattle’s Terror/Cactus has released a new single of electro-cumbia music, this time with reed player Kate Olson lending improvisational jazz elements to the mix.

KNKX connected with the group’s creator, Martín Selasco, about the new single "La Pantera"/"Descalzo" and the methods behind the Terror/Cactus musical madness.

The child of a record store owner in Miami, the Buenos Aires-born Selasco grew up exposed to a wide variety of music. The sounds of cumbia, though, has become his focus.

Originating as folk music in Columbia, Selasco explained that the cumbia style “has evolved into many forms and has become part of the culture in countries like Mexico, Peru and Argentina. As an immigrant living in the U.S., cumbia acts as a symbol of cultural identity and shared experience that connects me with others.”

The modern evolution of cumbia connects electronics to the folk tradition. For Terror/Cactus, the beats are spare, and the instrumentation of bass and guitar create an intimate atmosphere that’s still undeniably danceable. There is also plenty of space for guest contributors.

The new single, released on New York label Names You Can Trust, brings one of Seattle’s favorite reed players into the mix for two wonderful songs.

A powerful voice in big bands and her own K.O. Solo project, Olson fits in perfectly with instruments from opposite sides of the saxophone spectrum.

“La Pantera” is a bouncy ride into the jungles of psychedelia with a strong melody on trippy keyboards and guitar. Olson’s baritone saxophone brings a bold bottom end to the vibe of the song, adding what Selasco calls “expressive feline growls and squeals” in the song’s call-and-response section.

Alternately, Olson plays clarinet on the single’s B-side, “Descalzo.” Her beautiful melody line atop a mysterious guitar melody creates a thick fog of cinematic drama, a sort of film noir soundtrack to a film that doesn’t exist.

“I love working with jazz musicians,” Selasco enthused. “I leave a lot of room for improvisation and interpretation.”

The Terror/Catcus project is often a solo creative effort. Selasco told KNKX that each song is different, some composed, recorded, mixed and edited alone. Others offer the opportunity for collaboration.

“I’ll reach out to a collaborator or guest musician. Other times it is a collaborative process, working together to make something completely new,” Selasco said.

Recreating the music live has developed another side of the Terror/Cactus aesthetic. Early performances found Selasco in duets with a percussionist, but he says current shows can include saxophone and clarinet and also guest vocals.

Look for Terror/Cactus at the THING Festival in Carnation, Washington, Aug. 16 for a day of varied Latin music groups. Selasco will be joined on stage that day by Mexican percussionist/DJ/producer Pahua.

“To have an entire day dedicated to Latin music is a dream – it’s such a diverse lineup of incredible talent,” Selasco said with excitement.

The new songs with Kate Olson don’t necessarily reflect future Terror/Cactus recordings. Selasco explained that his next releases will be a series of remixes of songs from the 2024 album Forastero. The first, “Donde Estás Tú” remixed by Chong the Nomad, comes out July 18.

Let your ears lead the way to a world of rhythm, beauty and mystery in the music of Terror/Cactus.

The New Cool airs Fridays at 9 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Washington. LISTEN ON DEMAND