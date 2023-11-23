Matt Williams exhibits multiple talents with 'Multiplayer' album

With his modern keyboard and vibraphone project Multiplayer, Matt Williams has started to attract attention in the Northwest jazz community, but it’s just a small part of his musical personality.

Born and raised in Kansas City, the pianist and composer hated piano lessons as a child. Williams added drums and vibraphone to his musical skill set in high school, and he did eventually find things to enjoy about piano.

Williams earned a degree at Arizona State University, then returned to Kansas City to play with the talented jazz community there. A graduate position lured him back to ASU, but Williams kept contact with Kansas City vibraphonist Peter Schlamb and bassist Karl McComas-Reichl. He points to the former as a key musical influence and the latter provided the artwork for the self-titled Multiplayer album.

In a recent conversation, Williams explained that his time in Arizona was destined to be short. After a stretch of days with temperatures over 120 degrees, the engine in his car “basically exploded, so OK, maybe it’s a sign.”

Arriving in Seattle at the end of 2017, Williams fell in love with the natural surroundings. “I’m a big nature guy, this place is kind of perfect for that,” he laughed.

Finding inspiration in the Northwest’s diverse musical landscape was another benefit of Williams’ move. “I needed to hear short songs with lyrics, I can find that here,” he added, noting the vast supply of singer-songwriters around Puget Sound.

Early connections to Seattle jazz musicians included longtime Pat Metheny Group bassist Steve Rodby and drummer Xavier LeCouturier, with whom he still collaborates.

Teaching jobs were coming in quickly, but the pandemic closures forced Williams to make music on his own. He noted, “that was the impetus for Multiplayer: I had all this time!”

The new project found Williams focused on shorter singer/songwriter structures for his music. “I wanted to make an improvised album with the production qualities of pop music, catchy and sing-able melodies short enough that people can identify with them,” he said.

Multiplayer’s concise songs vary between two and five minutes of catchy hooks with odd meters, adventurous chord changes and solo improvisations. Many songs have the bright, pop sensibilities of modern jazz-adjacent groups like Vulfpeck and DOMI & JD Beck.

Williams mixes his electronic keys with an electro-vibraphone he purchased just before the pandemic. Listen closely to hear the similarities and differences between the keyboard and mallet playing.

The album's song titles were as influenced by his new Puget Sound area home as the songs themselves. “Sunset Hill,” a slow burn featuring Alex Oliverio’s guitar, is a nod to Williams’ home in Ballard. “Hidden Lake” is a reference to his current Shoreline neighborhood, as is “Aurora.” Williams said the vibe on the latter is “more inner city, a little more gritty.”

Karl McComas-Reichl / Multiplayer Bandcamp Matt Williams electronic jazz project Multiplayer released a self-titled album last year

Interestingly, Williams explained that the drummers on Multiplayer – mostly Micah Hummel and also Evan Woodle, Ryan Lee, Mike Gebhart and Thomas Campbell – were recorded after the songs were essentially finished. The remarkable result is a series of drummers who sound like they were reacting and adjusting to the creation of the songs in real time.

Williams gives credit to bassist and beat maker Alex Meltzer, a friend of Williams from Arizona now based in Portland, who produced the album. “He would clean things up that I sent him and also added the weird spacey synthesizer sounds,” Williams said.

The electric sounds of Multiplayer are only one aspect of this multi-talented musician. Williams said his heroes are bebop great Bud Powell and legendary pianist, arranger and teacher Mary Lou Williams – no relation. “I really love to swing,” he said, adding that original music for an acoustic piano album is currently in the works.

Another connection to Mary Lou is that Williams is a dedicated music educator. He's now teaching almost 30 piano students and said he's surprised himself with his love for teaching younger players.

“I want to keep it fun for them,” Williams shared. “Six and seven-year-olds don’t have a preconceived idea about the piano.”

Williams also said the kids are keeping him hip to modern music. “I end up learning Taylor Swift songs, you know, stuff that I would never do. It’s really enjoyable to me.”

Matt Williams continues to work his way deeper into the area’s musical community. Find him at Vermillion on Capitol Hill Nov. 29 with trombonist Beserat Tafesse, and saxophonist Kate Olson.

Stay connected for news of his inevitable piano trio album and more projects featuring his electric keys, vibraphone and newly purchased organ. Matt Williams' Multiplayer is the work of a multifaceted musician we’re lucky to have in the Northwest.

The New Cool airs Fridays at 9 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Washington. LISTEN ON DEMAND