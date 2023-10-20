Trumpeter and composer jaimie branch was a powerful voice in modern music before she died last year at age 39. With the release of her third studio album Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war)), branch's music seems sure to live on for years to come.

After studying at the New England Conservatory in Boston, branch developed a sharply direct way of playing in the loose structure of free jazz. She pulled inspiration from jazz icons as well as an endless variety of music from around the world. At the center of branch's music was her blending of impressive technique with raw artistic passion.

Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war)) captures branch at a creative peak. She was playing with longer song forms, emphasizing her vocals more, and showing more vulnerability.

branch's long running quartet with Lester St. Louis on cello (also flute, marimba and keys), Jason Ajemian on bass (and marimba) and Chad Taylor at the drums and percussion are augmented with a few special guests on the new album. Nick Broste plays trombone on a pair of songs; Rob Frye joins on bass clarinet and flute for three songs with occasional percussion and vocals from Daniel Villarreal.

The album's centerpiece is the rollicking "baba louie," opening with joyful New Orleans-flavored calypso bounce that sounds like a party marching down Bourbon Street. The song takes a turn in the second half as the tempo slows and psychedelic washes of keyboards and bass set the stage for a big comedown, as if the party took an unexpectedly dark turn.

A fixture in the Chicago and New York jazz scenes over the course of her career, branch is remembered as a generous collaborator and an expressive trumpet player. The joyful and exciting music on her new album feels all the more tragic, branch was clearly playing at the top of her game.

On the song "burning grey," branch was an artist not afraid of challenges: "Believe me, the future lives inside us. Don't forget to fight!" she sings.

From her powerful, full-bodied tone and experiments with looping and effects, trumpeter jaimie branch was always committed to the music. On her final artistic statement, branch left the world showing us the best of herself.

