With no one else to bury them, King County lays hundreds of people to rest

Bagpipes rang out as King County officials and community members gathered last week to memorialize 626 people whose remains were unclaimed or whose families could not afford funeral services.

The ashes were laid to rest in July at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Renton, but religious leaders from different faiths lined up on this fall day to read out the names of the deceased.

“Our presence today proclaims the message that our sisters and brothers will never be forgotten,” said Joel Ingebritson, the lead chaplain for Seattle Fire Department and King County Sheriff’s Office. “We have the privilege and the opportunity, as the family of King County, to give thanks for each of these 626 individuals.”

This funeral service is usually held every few years by the county’s indigent remains program . However, this year marked a new record for the number of people interned. According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, 405 individuals were buried last year and in 2014 the program buried just 137 people.

Mitch Borden / KNKX King County Executive Girmay Zahilay looks on as faith leaders read out the names of the deceased. Oct. 7, 2026.

Addressing dozens of mourners at the ceremony, County Executive Girmay Zahilay said it was unclear why so many remains were left unclaimed or why people were unable to afford burial services.

“It could be the skyrocketing cost of living and the cost of burial. It could be the housing crisis, the behavioral health crisis. It could be the general disconnection that is happening in our society,” he said.

Zahilay was clearly emotional as he urged those gathered to commit themselves to working towards improving King County “so that when we come back here, a year from now, that number is not higher than 626.”

The county’s medical examiner's office holds on to remains for at least 18 months before burying them in case someone comes to claim them. Everyone honored at the ceremony died between 2022 to 2024.

Berit Koltveit was among those who came out for the memorial service. She is a nurse who works with cancer patients and had wanted to attend for a long time.

“We avoid death as a community, but there is something beautiful about it, too, and it can be uniting,” Koltveit said. “Seeing all the different denominations here speaking that was so calming to my heart.”

Mitch Borden / KNKX Dozens of mourners gathered to honor the 626 peopled buried by King County's indigent remains program. Oct. 7, 2026.

After the ceremony ended, James Sosik Jr. lingered near the grave’s headstone that reads “Gone but not forgotten these people of King County.” He is the medical examiner's lead forensic investigator and runs the indigent remains programs.

“I'm feeling rather satisfied,” he said. “I've been taking care of these people for a few years. I've had to organize their names and bring them down here…But yeah, spent some time with these people, so it's good to have them finally to rest.”

Sosik believes population growth has contributed to the rise of people being interned by the county over the years, but he also pointed to increasing funeral costs as a factor.

“Folks are having a hard time financially. A surprise funeral cost, that’s not chump change, that’s actually quite a bit,” he said. “It’s emotionally taxing, too. So I’m glad we’re here to help those folks who aren’t able to do that.”