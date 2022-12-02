-
The Washington State Department of Health says flu activity in the state is now considered very high. Officials say seven people in the state have died so far this season from the flu, including one child.
-
Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients. Some report being over capacity, amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations.
-
COVID-19The masks come from Washington state. A Spokane-area company, UnMask, has spent much of the pandemic selling face coverings designed to look like they comply with public health mandates and guidelines. But, experts say, these masks have limited to no effect at reducing the coronavirus’ spread.
-
Money that will flow to Native American tribes as part of an opioid drug settlement with a major manufacturer and three distributors won't come quickly. But tribal leaders say it will play a part in healing their communities from an epidemic that has disproportionately killed Native Americans.
-
COVID-19Health officials in Washington state say residents will soon be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests through a new state website.
-
Seattle-based Bloodworks Northwest said it was down to about a one-day supply of both platelets and red blood cells.
-
COVID-19Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect.
-
The collaboration between The Seattle Times Education Lab and King County Public Health’s Social Media Ambassadors and Soar youth programs highlights multicultural mental health services and explains exactly what would happen if a teen reaches out.
-
As new information emerges about coronavirus and COVID-19, seemingly multiple times a day, we wanted to take a moment and go back over the basics. Good…
-
So far this year, there have been only six cases of wild polio — and 21 cases of vaccine-derived polio, most of them in Syria.
-
Many American women want to breast-feed — and try to. Only about half keep it up. It's like they've lost the instinct. One researcher thinks she's figured out why and how to get the instinct back.
-
Many people with Alzheimer's suffer medical and mental health issues that have nothing to do with memory loss, including slow healing, incontinence, paranoia and depression.