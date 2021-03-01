 'Silent march' in Tacoma commemorates Manuel Ellis ahead of anniversary of his death | KNKX

'Silent march' in Tacoma commemorates Manuel Ellis ahead of anniversary of his death

Days before the anniversary of Manuel Ellis’ death, about 200 people marched a mile through Tacoma, quiet except for the beating of a drum.

The “silent march” Sunday was organized by Black religious leaders in Tacoma to commemorate Ellis, who was killed by Tacoma police on March 3, 2020.

Members of the Tacoma Ministerial Alliance said they modeled the event on the 1917 Silent Parade through Manhattan, at which thousands of people marched quietly to protest incidents of white mob violence against Black people. Similar to the 1917 event, many of the Tacoma marchers wore white clothing.

The Rev. Leslie Braxton, pastor of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship in Kent, said the 1917 marchers had “to try and convince the world that they were not violent and need not be feared, even though they were the ones that were massacred in the riots.”

“That’s the burden that falls on us,” Braxton said. “It’s the reason why unarmed people like Manuel Ellis can be hogtied by people who are supposed to protect and to serve, because when you’re Black you are always suspicious.”

Ellis, 33, died after police handcuffed him on the ground on a residential street in Tacoma, placed a “spit hood” over his head and placed a “hobble” on his legs. The Pierce County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, attributing it to lack of oxygen due to the way he was restrained and the spit hood. The medical examiner also said methamphetamine and heart disease were contributing factors.

Ellis’ younger sister, Monet Carter-Mixon, and older brother, Matthew Ellis, walked at the front of the march along with members of Ellis’ extended family.

Marchers moved through Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood to People’s Park, where religious leaders led the group in prayer and made appeals to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson to hold police accountable.

Ferguson’s office is deciding whether to charge any of the officers involved in Ellis’ death and said a decision is expected in roughly six weeks.

“I don’t break windows, and I don’t loot,” Braxton said to the crowd. “But I do say to those whom we’ve entrusted with power that we will make your life miserable until you do with your power what you were entrusted to do with your power and protect the poor, protect the powerless.”

Activists with Tacoma Action Collective called on people to call and email Ferguson’s office and demand officials charge the officers.

“We’re going to allow Mr. Ferguson to hear from us, one and all,” said Lawrence White, who leads Church of the Living God in Tacoma. “One voice, one passion, one commitment, one burden, one family under God.”
 

Ronnie Estoque is a reporter and photographer with the South Seattle Emerald. This story is a co-publishing partnership with the South Seattle Emerald

Related Content

Who was Manny Ellis? Family and friends saw a man searching for peace and redemption

By Dec 28, 2020
Manuel Ellis, who was killed while in Tacoma police custody March 3. Ellis is remembered as a musician and father whose life was marked by by pain, struggle, and a search for redemption.
Author’s note: As protests against police brutality and racism swept the United States in 2020, the name of a Tacoma man was sometimes shouted alongside George Floyd's and Breonna Taylor's. Manuel Ellis was killed by Tacoma police on March 3 after he encountered officers on a dark residential street. For protesters, Ellis' death was part of a pattern of police using inappropriate force against Black people. As KNKX spoke to Ellis' family and friends, other themes emerged as well: the ways in which childhood trauma and mental illness can alter the course of a person's life, and how not everyone has the same access to treatment. This story offers a glimpse into the life of someone who became one of 2020's unfortunate symbols. (This story originally aired June 12, 2020.)

LISTEN: A detailed look at the death of Manuel Ellis, and a life tangled up in powerful forces

By Sep 22, 2020
Community members gathered in June for a celebration of life for Manuel Ellis, who was killed by Tacoma police in March. In this photo, one of the attendees hangs a flyer with Ellis’ image that says “Happy Father’s Day Manny.”
More than six months have passed since 33-year-old Manuel Ellis was killed by Tacoma police on a residential street in March. He died after telling officers he couldn't breathe. The medical examiner ruled it a homicide. 

Since then, Ellis' death has sparked protests, vigils, efforts to reform statewide police-accountability laws, and legal action against the City of Tacoma. Meanwhile, the state patrol is investigating whether any of the four Tacoma officers who were at the scene should be charged with crimes. Ellis became a local example of the inequities people around the country were protesting after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. 

State patrol hands over Manuel Ellis investigation to attorney general for charging decision

By Nov 13, 2020
Family and friends of Manuel Ellis gathered for a Father's Day celebration this summer in honor of the late South Tacoma man, who was killed in police custody in March.
The Washington State Patrol has finished its investigation into the killing of Manuel Ellis, who died in March while being restrained by Tacoma police officers.

'The journey is not yours alone.' Birthday celebration, mural honor life of Manuel Ellis

By Aug 30, 2020
Family and friends of Manuel Ellis gathered Friday to celebrate what would have been Ellis' 34th birthday. Ellis was killed by Tacoma police nearly six months ago.
Friday would have been Manuel Ellis’ 34th birthday. 

“I was there when he was born,” Regina Ellis Burnett said of her nephew. “Unfortunately, I was not there when his life was taken. We’re here to celebrate.”