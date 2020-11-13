State patrol hands over Manuel Ellis investigation to attorney general for charging decision

The Washington State Patrol has finished its investigation into the killing of Manuel Ellis, a man who died in March while being restrained by Tacoma police officers.

Gov. Jay Inslee assigned the case to a special investigative team back in June. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department initially led the investigation, until it became public that a deputy from the agency had responded to the scene where Ellis died on March 3.

That deputy had “participated in restraining” Ellis, Inslee said at the time, amounting to “an incurable conflict.”

In a release Friday, the Washington State Patrol said it has forwarded the case to the Attorney General’s Office, which will review the findings and determine what course of action will be taken, including whether the officers involved will face criminal charges.

Ellis’ death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County medical examiner. A copy of the report obtained by KNKX Public Radio shows the South Tacoma man died due to a lack of oxygen due to physical restraint. Methamphetamine and a dilated heart were listed as contributing factors.

The four Tacoma police officers involved remain on paid administrative leave.

In a statement Friday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his office has appointed an internal review team to assist in “this important decision.” That team includes prosecutors, a representative from the office’s Civil Rights Division, and two retired judges.

“My office is in the process of reaching out directly to the Ellis family to schedule a meeting,” Ferguson said in his statement. “The law imposes no deadline or timeline for this review. We will keep the public informed through appropriate updates.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.