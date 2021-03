Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talks with Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins about the 2021 legislative session and Gov. Inslee's proclamation requiring the restart of in-person learning.

As the state prepares to move into Phase 3 of the pandemic reopening plan next week, Gov. Jay Inslee has signed an emergency proclamation requiring all school districts to provide in-person learning options by next month. This is happening as lawmakers continue the legislative session, mostly remotely.

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick live this morning to talk about it.