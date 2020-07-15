 Free-flowing Middle Fork Nooksack river just months away, after first blast in dam removal | KNKX

Free-flowing Middle Fork Nooksack river just months away, after first blast in dam removal

  • A view of the dam on the Middle Fork Nooksack River on Monday, July 13, 2020.
    Courtesy of American Rivers

A dam removal that has been twenty years in the making reached an important milestone this week. Explosives ripped through the concrete on the Middle Fork Nooksack, east of Bellingham.  

A video captured the scene in the lush river valley between Mount Baker and Twin Sisters in the North Cascades: concrete flying from the top half of a 24-foot dam wall. Project supporters and participants said they watched it repeatedly, filled with delight and anticipation of what the demolition will bring.

“It's wonderful to see years and years and years of hard work pay off, and the blast is the first real step in bringing this river back to life, said Amy Kober, vice president of communications with American Rivers, which coordinated the project.

The dam was built in the early 1960s with no fish passage. It’s still used to supplement the city of Bellingham’s water supply.  

“But we got creative. They’re moving the diversion upstream, so the city still has its great, sustainable water supply. And we get a free flowing river,” Kober says.   

And I just think that that is a lesson that we can apply to other rivers across our region. You can meet multiple needs if you work together.”

After years of efforts and aspiration, a grant from the Paul Allen Family Foundation provided the critical seed money that allowed the $20-million project to finally get going, says Renee LaCroix, Assistant Public Works Director and head of the Natural Resources Division at the City of Bellingham.

“We've been aware that this has been a fish passage problem for a long time and have been actively working to figure out a way to remove the dam or add fish passage to it for the last 15 years,” LaCroix says. “We're really excited to see it come down.”  

This video shows the first blast in the demolition process on Monday, July 13th, 2020. [Credit: Shane Anderson.]  

There’s no shortage of outdated dams in the region that block fish passage and are candidates for demolition. But this one offered the prospect of exceptional habitat. The Middle Fork Nooksack is located is a remote valley with 16 miles of clean, cool water above the dam that will provide pristine habitat for several species of fish, including endangered Puget Sound runs of bull trout, steelhead and Chinook, which are the preferred prey for endangered Southern Resident Orcas.

Restoring this river carries with it the hopes of boosting all of those populations in a significant way.

Tribes in the area say the dam has also disrupted their access to a culturally significant area, ever since its construction began nearly 60 years ago. The Nooksack Indian Tribe and the Lummi Nation have been important partners and advocates for the dam removal project.

“It’s a very spiritual place. It's a very culturally sensitive area for Nooksack,” says Trevor Delgado, the Historic Preservation Officer with the Nooksack Indian Tribe.

He says their ancestors often gathered in the valley near the dam site and stayed for days, hunting, gathering and engaging in ceremonies.

“So, we want to do everything that we can to make sure that it gets the protection that it deserves.”  

He says the dam removal is an important aspect of cultural restoration.

The city of Bellingham is working with the Nooksack to install a marker at the site, conveying the cultural significance of the site, which Delgado says the tribe is also working to have put on the National Registry for Historic Preservation. The Middle Fork Nooksack River valley is known to the Nooksack people as Nuxwt'iqw'em (pronounced roughly, noo-TEEK-whum.) 

The demolition work on the dam site will continue all summer. A completely free-flowing river is expected in late August or September, with hopes of returning fish runs this fall.

'Hot Water Reports' use government's own data to highlight unsafe conditions for fish

By Aug 19, 2019
Two barges are moored at the earthen embankment at the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Wawawai, Wash., on April 22, 1999. The embankment will be removed if the dam is breached.
JACKIE JOHNSTON / The Associated Press

When salmon and steelhead don't get the cold water they need, it costs them more energy to survive.  Their reproductive success can be diminished and they become more vulnerable to disease.

Breach Snake River Dams To Save The Orcas, Researchers Say

By Oct 28, 2016
Courtesy of the Center for Whale Research

Corrected on October 31, 2016 - An earlier version of this story incorrectly placed the Snake River dams in Idaho. They are in Southeast Washington.

Some of the top whale researchers in the Pacific Northwest are calling on the federal government to breach four dams on the Lower Snake River in Southeast Washington. They say that’s the surest way to restore the Chinook salmon runs that endangered orcas primarily feed on.

Region’s Top Scientists To Gov. Inslee: Remove Lower Snake River Dams To Save Local Orcas

By Oct 16, 2018
Nicholas K. Geranios / AP Photo

Gov. Jay Inslee has received a letter from the region’s leading killer whale scientists, calling for the removal of four dams on the Lower Snake river.

New Life After Dam Removal: Surf Smelt Spawning In Mouth Of Elwha

By Aug 6, 2014
NOAA Fisheries West Coast

Tiny forage fish don’t have the iconic status of Northwest species such as salmon or orcas, but the marine creatures at the bottom of the food chain play a critical role. So scientists are excited to see signs they’re spawning in new habitat created by the Elwha dam removals. 

With One Dam Gone, Life Returns to Elwha River

By Nov 26, 2013
Bellamy Pailthorp / KPLU

It’s been called the most significant environmental story of this century: the removal of hydroelectric dams on the Elwha River, near Port Angeles.

The project is only partly done; Elwha Dam, one of two structures holding back salmon and steelhead runs, has been fully removed, and the other, Glines Canyon Dam, will be out next fall. But the landscape is already changing dramatically.

With Second Dam Nearly Gone, New Era Blossoming On The Elwha River

By Feb 17, 2014
Courtesy of John Gussman

The slow-motion demolition of two hydroelectric dams on the Elwha River is radically changing the landscape near Port Angeles, but it’s not a scene you can witness on your own. 

Just a handful of dedicated photographers and filmmakers have been given permission to place their cameras at key posts near the Glines Canyon Dam to capture the changes as crews of skilled technicians carefully notch into the concrete walls and place dynamite in just the right places.